Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Projected to Surpass US$ 112.22 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group

Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global environment, health, and safety (EHS) market reached a value of US$ 66.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 112.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027. Environment, health, and safety (EHS) represents the department ensuring that the work of an organization follows best practices, complies with applicable legislation, and does not generate any environmental damage or put the safety and health of workers at risk. It aims at preventing and reducing accidents caused by ergonomic hazards, exposure to carcinogens, falls from heights or heavy machinery, etc., while increasing the productivity and profits of the company. Consequently, EHS finds wide-ranging applications across various sectors, such as energy, utility, healthcare, construction, food and beverage (F&B), defense, etc.

The escalating demand for EHS solutions to test and maintain quality standards in the chemical industry is primarily driving the environment, health, and safety (EHS) market. In line with this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies across countries to promote environmental health and safety is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of environment, health, and safety standards in wastewater treatment plants is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing investments in EHS software by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the rising integration of the internet of things (IoT), Big Data, data analytics, and mobility solutions is anticipated to fuel the environment, health, and safety (EHS) market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Research Report:

Alcumus Group Limited

Dakota Software Corporation

Enhesa

ETQ LLC (Hexagon AB)

Intelex Technologies ULC (Industrial Scientific Corporation)

ProcessMAP Corporation

Pro-Sapien Software

SafetyCulture Plus Pty Ltd.

SAP SE

Sphera Solutions Inc.

UL LLC and Verisk Analytics Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Analytics

Project Deployment and Implementation

Business Consulting and Advisory

Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance

Certification

Training and Support

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Vertical:

Energy and Utilities

Chemicals and Materials

Healthcare

Construction and Engineering

Food and Beverage

Government and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



TOC for the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

