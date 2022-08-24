Blood Screening Market Trends, Size, Key Drivers and Porter's Five Forces Analysis by 2029

Blood Screening Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Future Outlook by 2029

Leading Key Players Operating in the Blood Screening Market Includes:

Enzo Biochem Inc

Meridianbioscience

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Thermo Fisher

BioMérieux SA

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Blood screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Blood screening is basically a medical test that is carried out on blood samples for diagnosis of various diseases such as hepatitis, syphilis, AIDS and other clinical conditions such as pregnancy. Moreover, it also assists in monitoring diseases and prevent health issues and a variety of other conditions such as infections and cancer.

The rising occurrences of new form of pathogens and growing geriatric population are the significant factors responsible for driving the growth of the blood screening market. Additionally, the surging levels of investment for the development of advanced technology and favorable policies of the government regarding blood screening also heighten the overall growth of the market. However, the high costs involved in sampling of blood are estimated to obstruct the market’s growth.

Global Blood Screening Market Scope and Market Size

Blood screening market is segmented on the basis of products and services, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of products and services segment, the blood screening market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments and software and services. Reagents and kits are further sub-segmented into NAT reagents and kits, ELISA reagents and kits others as well. NAT reagents is further sub-segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions also labelling and detection reagents. ELISAreagents and kits is further sub-segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) also sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product types and instruments and purchase type.

On the basis of technology, the blood screening market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub-segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerasechain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA market, by platform is further sub-segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation and above.

On the basis of disease type segment, the blood screening market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold and flu, infectious diseases and others.

The end user segment in the blood screening market is segmented into diagnostic centers, blood bank, hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Blood Screening Market, By Region:

Blood Screening market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Blood Screening market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Blood Screening market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

