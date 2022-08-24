Squaretalk and STN announce their partnership to enhance an immersive experience for both customers and employees

This partnership will streamline powerful communication and time-saving solutions for more productive customer service

STN's partnership with Squaretalk is a strategic alliance and a milestone achievement that will position both companies in the fore-front of Cloud Telephony Solutions and in the West African region” — Wole Adetuyi, CEO of STN Ltd

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a leading provider of professional cloud platform solutions and STN (Swift Telephone Network), a company devoted to offering time-effective and quality telecom services, came together to extend their views and services on VoIP implementation.

The immediate connection between the two companies came forward when STN’s efficient and valuable telecom services matched with Squatetalk’s adaptable and functional call center platform to provide a more time-effective and saving solution and create an immersive experience for both customers and employees. Squaretalk’s main goal has consistently been delivering exceptional service by providing various telephony solutions that greatly favor multiple businesses. What is more, their impact aims to satisfy customers' needs and wishes to their full extent by delivering individualized services and increasing the potential of each agent or sales reps.

“It is my pleasure to announce the official partnership of STN’s easy and advanced technology together with Squaretalk’s secure services. Through our partnership, we empower to expand our horizons and share our knowledge with one of the best Nigerian telephone companies. What is more, together, we anticipate improving customer satisfaction at its best.” said Elie Rubin, CEO & Founder of Squaretalk.

“Swift Telephone Network’s partnership with Squaretalk is a strategic alliance and a milestone achievement for STN that will position both companies in the fore-front of Cloud Telephony Solutions and in the West African region. The changing environment makes the alliance even more relevant. At STN building positive relationships in business is one of the foundations for our success.” - Wole Adetuyi, CEO of STN Ltd.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Founded in 2010, Squaretalk is a multinational tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with worldwide coverage.

About STN

Swift Telephone Network is a company strongly committed to the idea of ensuring that your voice is heard and providing you with time-saving, cost-effective voice solutions. The telephone company is licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission and its unique identity has been deservingly earned by pioneering the first pager service in the University of Lagos as one of the first electronic payment systems in Nigeria.

