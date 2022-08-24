Telehealth Market Exceed valuation of USD 230.33 Billion by 2029 at a Potential Growth rate of 35.18%

Telehealth Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Telehealth Market’ research report is designed with a nice combination of industry insight, smart solutions, practical solutions, and newest technology to give better user experience. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To execute this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Businesses can surely foresee reduced risk and failure with the Telehealth Market report

Telehealth market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 35.18% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029 and would reach an estimated value of 230.33 billion by the end of the forecast period. Increased penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other similar devices, rising technological advancements in internet connectivity to provide uninterrupted healthcare services, and rising prevalence of chronic and other infectious diseases are the major factors driving the telehealth market's growth.

The number of internet applications in healthcare has grown exponentially in recent years. The internet has connected all points in healthcare administration/services, resulting in the creation of a separate network for healthcare known as the Internet of Things (IoT). Healthcare professionals can deliver health information to consumers more conveniently, in less time, and at a lower cost with the help of the internet.

Telehealth allows caregivers and nurses to maintain a consistent connection while also providing suppliers with real-time patient health information. Telehealth facilities use technology to provide long-distance health education to improve customer outcomes.

Some of the major players operating in the Telehealth market are

Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

IBM (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.),

Medtronic (Ireland)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Tunstall Group (United Kingdom)

American Well (U.S.)

CareCloud, Inc. (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.)

Telehealth Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the adoption of health apps

Increased adoption of connected devices and telehealth apps for the management of chronic and infectious diseases is propelling market growth forward. One of the major factors driving the growth of the telehealth market is the advancement of advanced mobile solutions.

Increasing patient-centric emphasis and healthcare delivery

Increased emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, combined with a focus on cost containment in the healthcare sector, will create even more lucrative market growth opportunities.

Opportunities

The rise in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders, the integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, technological innovations, and favourable government initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of the telehealth market. Furthermore, the affordability of smartphones and the increased adoption of telehealth among medical professionals drive the growth of the mobile health market.

Global Telehealth Market Scope

The telehealth market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Mode of delivery

Web-based delivery mode

Cloud-based delivery mode

On-premises delivery mode

End users

Providers

Payers

Patients

Other end users

Telehealth Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The telehealth market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, mode of delivery, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the telehealth market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the telehealth market due to increased healthcare awareness. Furthermore, the region's telehealth market will grow due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific telehealth market is expected to grow significantly due to an increase in the need for healthcare assistance, particularly in rural areas. Furthermore, the region's telehealth market is expected to grow in the coming years as a result of technological advancements and innovation in the telecommunications sector.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

