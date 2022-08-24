Free From Food Market would grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2019 - 2026 | Trends and Demand

Free From Food Market

Free from Food Market by Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free From Food Market was pegged at $95.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $161.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Prime determinants for growing market

Rise in consumer demand and increase in incidences of celiac diseases and gluten intolerance have boosted the global free-from food market. However, high cost of free-from products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investments by small & midsized food product manufacturing companies and shift in consumer preference toward ready-to-eat food products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The sugar-free segment held the lion’s share

By type, the sugar-free segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global free-from food market, due to increased risk for obesity and type 2 diabetes across the globe and supporting response from market players by offering special sugar-free product range. However, the carb-free segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in consciousness regarding blood sugar control and insulin needs.

The online retail stores segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, due to as leading players in the industry are expanding into e-commerce with rise in internet penetration across the globe. On the other hand, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global free-from food market. This is owing to rising affluent population in emerging countries such as China and the ability to physically choose and compare products.

North America dominated the market

The global free-from food market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to increase in demand for natural food products and rise in health consciousness among consumers coupled with an upsurge in prevalence of diseases caused by synthetic ingredients. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to demand for foods and beverages made by sugar alternatives and emergence of the trend of free-from foods.

Leading players of the India skin care products market analyzed in the report include The Kraft Heinz Company,Cargill Inc.,The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.,Kerry Group PLC,Corbion Inc.,Chr. Hasen A/S,Ingredion Incorporated,Kellogg Company,Dupont,General Mills, Inc.

