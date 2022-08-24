Dental Light Curing Equipment Market Grow At CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

Dental Light Curing Equipment Market Size, Growth, Demand, Development, Research Analysis, Regional Analysis, Business, Technology and Global Industries

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A curing light is majorly used for the polymerization of light cured resin-based materials. In the dentistry industry, curing light is an integral part of dental equipment used for the polymerization of composites with light-cure resin. Dental curing lights are an integral part of all dental procedures/specialties. Almost all dental adhesives and resin composites utilize light energy for polymerization that determines the long-term clinical success of a procedure. Dental infectious diseases are generally referred to as tooth decay, dental cavities, or dental caries, which are common oral diseases. These lead to demineralization of the organic substance in the tooth. The incidence of dental caries among both adults and children has been gradually increasing globally. Usually, dentists clean the decayed tooth by using common treatments, such as crowns, root canals, fillings, and extraction. This is expected to boost the market.

Global dental light curing equipment market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. The scalability and business expansion of the retail units in the developing countries of various region and partnership with suppliers for safe distribution of machine and drugs products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Global dental light curing equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 431,200.99 thousand by 2029 from USD 247,656.62 thousand in 2021.

Some of the major players operating in the dental light curing equipment market are Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Ivoclar Vivadent, 3M, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Systems Integration Ltd / SI Creative, ACTEON, A-dec Inc., Belmont, J. MORITA CORP., KaVo Dental, VOCO GmbH, Pelton & Crane, Ultradent Products Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, POLAROID, Talleres Mestraitua, S.L. MESTRA, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Rolence Enterprise Inc., DENTAMERICA INC., Mectron s.p.a., COLTENE Group, SDI Limited, Kulzer GmbH, DENTMATE, AMD Lasers, Inc., Spring Health Products, KinderDent GmbH, DentLight Inc., APOZA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., Changzhou Sifary Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Beyes, Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments. , Tangshan UMG Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. , B.A.International Ltd., among others.

Global Dental Light Curing Equipment Market Scope

Global dental light curing equipment market is segmented into type, product and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Type

QUARTZ-TUNGSTEN-HALOGEN (QTH) dental curing light

(LED) Light-emitting diode dental curing light

Gallium-nitride electrode

Silicon-carbide electrode

Plasma arc dental curing lights

Argon lasers

On the basis of type, the global dental light curing equipment market is segmented into Quartz-Tungsten-Halogen (QTH) Dental Curing Light , (LED) Light-Emitting Diode Dental Curing Light, Plasma ARC Dental Curing Lights, Argon Lasers

Product

Systems

Accessories

On the basis of product, the global dental light curing equipment market is segmented into Systems, Accessories.

End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

On the basis of end users, the global dental light curing equipment market is segmented into hospitals dental clinics, and specialty clinics.

Dental Light Curing Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dental light curing equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, end user as referenced above. Dental light curing equipment market comprises of the countries U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is the major dominating region in the market due to the growing prevalence of dental disorders amongst the population in these countries. And they are dominating the dental light curing equipment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to high geriatric population in the regions and rapid research development is boosting the market

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points, such as new and replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs, are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to high competition from local and domestic brands, and impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

