Industrial Robots Market to Hit USD 35.68 Billion by 2029 | At 11.4% CAGR

Companies covered in the Industrial Robots Market are ABB Ltd, YASKAWAELECTRIC CORPORATION, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP, Comau SpA, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, DENSO CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Omron Corporation.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial robots market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.68 billion by 2029 and register a striking CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Increasing investments across various industries, coupled with the rising small and medium-sized factories are projected to stimulate the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Industrial Robots Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 15.60 billion in 2021 and USD 16.78 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the expanding logistics industry and the growing automation adoption across the industry are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-robots-market-100360

COVID-19 Impact:



Positive Surge in Demand for Industrial Robots During COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic gave a major boost to the product demand across various industries. Various initiatives and regulations for workplace safety and avoiding industrial accidents have potentially accelerated the industrial robots market growth. The incorporation of advanced sensors and technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) has aided the market’s expansion. The major players operating in the market are adopting various strategies to amplify their global presence, which is likely to further escalate the market expansion in the coming years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 11.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 35.68 billion Base Year 2021 Industrial Robots Market Size in 2021 USD 15.60 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Robot Type, By Application, By Industry, By Region Industrial Robots Market Growth Drivers High Demand from Various Industries to Fuel Growth in Asia Pacific Expansion of E-commerce & Logistics Industries to Bolster Market Growth

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-robots-market-100360

Segments:



On the basis of robot type, the market is divided into parallel, cartesian/Linear, cylindrical, SCARA, articulated, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cutting & processing, assembling, material handling, welding & soldering, pick & place, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is categorized into metals & machinery, rubber & plastic, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage:

It delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market’s growth drivers.

It offers insights into the development strategies being adopted by the leading players.

The impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market is presented in the report.

It covers an assessment of leading market players and profiles them accordingly.

Various segments of the market are described in detail.

Regional Insights:

High Demand from Various Industries to Fuel Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is predicted to bestride the global industrial robots market share. The increasing automation demand across India, China, and Japan is the major growth propellant for the market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the improving disposable income levels, coupled with the expanding populace require production capacity expansions. This escalating need for higher and swift production capacity is estimated to flourish in the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to witness substantial development in the coming years due to the emergence of Industry 4.0 and smart factories.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit significant growth due to rising industrial robots’ up-gradation across aerospace, food & beverage, electronics, and other industries.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to gain immense growth due to increasing industrialization and automation adoption.

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/industrial-robots-market-100360

Drivers & Restraints:

Expansion of E-commerce & Logistics Industries to Bolster Market Growth

Industrial robots are highly demanded across various industries such as equipment, packaging, consumer electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others. They aid heavy lifting operations and also help in cutting costs. Industrial robots’ deployment aids in production and efficiency improvement, which is a crucial factor boosting the market’s growth.

The expanding e-commerce industry due to rising online purchases by consumers has led to an uptick in the logistics sector. The demand for faster and more efficient delivery has grown prominently, and the incorporation of advanced industrial robots streamlines the process.

However, high maintenance and initial investment costs may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies Operating in Industrial Robots Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. (Japan)

Comau SpA (Italy)

KUKA AG (Germany)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

DENSO CORPORATION. (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Launch New Products to Acquire Growth

The major market players emphasize technological innovations through extensive research and development activities to launch highly efficient and modern industrial robots. They adopt various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and others to amplify their global outreach. For instance, Omron Corporation expanded its mobile robot series by launching a new mobile robot in November 2019. The new robot has the capacity of moving a payload of up to 250 kg.

Quick Buy – Industrial Robots Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100360

Table of Content:



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Industrial Robots Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Industrial Robots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Robot Type (USD Bn) Articulated SCARA Cylindrical Cartesian/Linear Parallel Others (Collaborative, etc.) By Application (USD Bn) Pick & Place Welding & Soldering Material Handling Assembling Cutting & Processing Others (Painting, etc.) By Industry (USD Bn) Automotive Electrical & Electronics Health & Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Rubber & Plastic Metals & Machinery Others (Construction, Defense, Logistics) By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Industrial Robots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Robot Type (USD Bn) Articulated SCARA Cylindrical Cartesian/Linear Parallel Others (Collaborative, etc.) By Application (USD Bn) Pick & Place Welding & Soldering Material Handling Assembling Cutting & Processing Others (Painting, etc.) By Industry (USD Bn) Automotive Electrical & Electronics Health & Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Rubber & Plastic Metals & Machinery Others (Construction, Defense, Logistics)



TOC Continued...!!!

Speak to Our Analyst-



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-robots-market-100360

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size | Industry Report, 2026

Industrial Seals Market Size & Share | Global Report [2029]

Robotic Welding Market Size & Growth | Global Report [2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: