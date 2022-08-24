Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market Revenue to Cross $800.04Mn, Globally, by 2028 to Growing at 4.4% CAGR – Study by The Insight Partners

The global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market is expected to grow from US$ 596.82 million in 2021 to US$ 800.04 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 596.82 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 800.04 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 177 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Test Type, Test Method, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

DiaSorin S.p.A; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; QuidelOrtho Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; Thermo Fischer Scientific; CerTest Biotec; Sekisui Diagnostics; Coris BioConcept; Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. are a few of the key companies operating in the global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2020, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. announced receiving approval from the FDA for Meridian’s new Curian and Curian HpSA assay. This analyzer and first assay play an important part in their initiative to maintain leadership in the gastrointestinal disease testing market.

In December 2021, Thermo Fischer Scientific announced the acquisition of PPD, Inc., a leading global provider of clinical research services to the biopharma & biotech industry, for US$ 17.4 billion.

North America is the largest market for Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing across the globe. The growing prevalence of stomach cancer, duodenal ulcers, and gastric ulcers and the development of healthcare facilities are major growth stimulators for the market in North America. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) report, the prevalence of H. pylori within the US comprises 5% prevalence in children less than 10 years. Additionally, the US Department of Health and Human Services report states that ~30-40% of people in the US suffer from H. pylori infection. Moreover, H. pylori infection is more common in the Hispanic and Black populations in the US due to socioeconomic factors, including low income, less education, household crowding, and immigration into the US. According to the ClinMed International Library report, the first-line drug regimens for the treatment of H. pylori by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) include proton pump inhibitors (PPI) and two antibiotics or bismuth subsalicylate, acid suppressors, and two antibiotics. With approved first-line drug regimens, there exists resistance to utility. For example, the US recorded 75% eradication rates using these regimens owing to H. pylori resistance to standard antibiotics. For example, "Clarithromycin" and "Metronidazole" has the highest rate of resistance, and factors associated with resistance involve ethnicity, age, region, and active versus inactive ulcer disease.

In the US, 30-40% of patients undergoing bariatric surgery are infected with H. pylori, according to the estimates provided by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. To overcome the high prevalence of H. pylori in the US, various top competitive players launched their innovative products intended for diagnostic tests involving a urea breath test, serology test, and stool antigen testing. For example, Thermo Fischer Scientific's innovative product, namely, "Oxoid Helicobacter Pylori Test Kit," is a rapid latex agglutination screening test intended for the qualitative detection of "Helicobacter Pylori" antibodies in serum. Such aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the overall Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market.

Rising Demand for Point-of-Care H. pylori Testing Boosts Overall Market Growth:

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) report, noninvasive H. pylori diagnostic tests are available for point-of-care (POC) intended for primary care by involving IgG serology, C-urea breath test (UBT), and monoclonal stool antigen test. Among these, only UBT provides accuracy in confirming current infection or eradication. The Gut and Liver report shows that UBT is a non-invasive and accurate method that provides safety to pediatric patients and pregnant women. Also, point-of-care testing (POCT) is now a proven approach offering faster turnaround (TAT) of laboratory test results of H. pylori. With top competitive players continue to introduce new POCT technologies resulting in rising popularity, rise in testing among citizens, and diversity of available clinical applications. Moreover, POCT has routine applications in all hospitals, which is becoming the standard for patient care in various healthcare settings. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the overall growth of the global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market during the forecast period. Thus, the rising number of patients suffering from H. pylori is driving the growth of the market.

Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Segmental Overview

Based on test type, the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market is segmented into serology, stool antigen, and urea breath. The urea breath segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on test method, the market is bifurcated into laboratory based and point-of-care. The laboratory based segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end user, the H. pylori market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. The hospitals segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged healthcare systems globally. However, the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market has witnessed substantial growth amid the pandemic. For example, breath tests are simple, non-invasive alternatives and are considered harmless for diagnosing H. pylori infection, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), lactose intolerance, and inflammatory bowel disease in North America. The COVID-19 pandemic substantially influenced the H. pylori non-invasive testing market. This is mainly due to the presence of H. pylori in COVID-19 patients causing abdominal pain and diarrhea. SARS-CoV-2 enters cells through binding angiotensin-converting enzymes (ACE-2) receptors, and H. pylori are responsible for increasing the expression of ACE-2 receptors in the gastrointestinal tract. Therefore, with substantial relation between H. pylori and COVID-19, there has been considerable demand for H. pylori non-invasive testing, positively impacting the market revenue growth during the forecast period.

