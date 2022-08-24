Multinational Organisations Demonstrate Support for the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference 2022

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022 Conference

A plethora of multinational organisations will be speaking at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in Florence, Italy, in November 2022.

FLORENCE, ITALY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joint cooperation between NATO allies is more critical than ever after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving the 30-nation Western military alliance galvanised, prompting major spending hikes.

Progress is being made regarding a key requirement for member states to spend a minimum of 2% of their GDP on defence.

Pooling and sharing arrangements account for part of this spending, including three Boeing C-17s used by the Strategic Airlift Consortium of NATO and Partnership for Peace members from Papa air base in Hungary.

In addition, five Airbus Defence & Space A330 multirole tanker transports (MRTTs) have so far entered use with the NATO Multinational MRTT Fleet organisation at Eindhoven air base in the Netherlands. This is due to grow to at least nine of the type but could expand further if additional nations join the initiative, which so far involves Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway. *

More multinational organisations are represented than ever at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, taking place on 29th and 30th November 2022 in Florence, Italy, which is a demonstration of the significance of interoperability and partnerships.

The £300 early bird offer will expire on 30th September 2022. Claim this limited-time deal at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr3.

SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the following senior representatives from multinational organisations who will be delivering a briefing:

• Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF)

• Colonel Peder Söderström, Commander, SAC Heavy Airlift Wing

• Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, Commanding Officer, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution Coordination Cell

• Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Clow, Business Development, ACT Innovation, NATO ACT

• Lieutenant Colonel Isaiah Oppelaar, Air Mobility Strategist, NATO JAPCC

• Lieutenant Colonel Derek Rankin, Chief, ALCC, Airlift Coordination Centre / NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Centre

• Major/Dr Jacopo Frassini, Doctrine Staff Officer, NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine

• Major Walter “Boris” Palumbo, Deputy Chief, Airlift Coordination Centre, NATO CAOC

• Franck Verdierre, Chief of Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency

To view the full programme, download the brochure at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr3.

The esteemed line-up of expert speakers will cover the most topical issues in the airlift and AAR community. In addition, delegates will have plenty of networking opportunities with Lead Sponsor Boeing and Gold Sponsor Airbus who will each be hosting a networking reception. Delegates will also have an exclusive opportunity to visit the Pisa Air Base hosted by the Italian Air Force.

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

Conference: 29th-30th November 2022

Venue: Grand Hotel Mediterraneo, Florence, Italy

Lead Sponsor: Boeing

Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Embraer, and Lockheed Martin

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo and Port City Air

SAE Media Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick at +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email sadia.malick@saemediagroup.com.

For delegate enquiries, please contact Callum Kenmure at +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or email callum.kenmure@saemediagroup.com.

*Source: flightglobal.com

-------------- END------------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.