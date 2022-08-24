Network Automation Market Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies Share, Industry Growth by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Constantly evolving technologies and increasing use of connected devices are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 3.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in network automation ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Network Automation market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of Network Automation market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of Network Automation market.

The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Network Automation market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. The extensive overview of the market is also inclusive of an in-depth summary of the competitive landscape of the market on both regional and global levels. Thus, the Global Network Automation Market report’s sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Network Automation industry, list of tables and figures, table of contents, competitive landscape, geographical segmentation, innovations, and future developments based on various research methodologies.

The global network automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 16.77 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in almost all industrial and commercial sectors. Transition of almost all companies from traditional bookkeeping methods to data-driven systems, along with rising adoption of automated solutions in rapidly developing sectors, such as IT and manufacturing, are also boosting growth of the market.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors. The Network Automation market analysis is largely focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

6Connect, Inc., Anuta Networks International, LLC, AppViewX, Inc., Apstra, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, VMware Inc

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical

Virtual

Hybrid

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Network Automation Tools

SD-WAN and Network Virtualization

Intent-based Networking

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Banking and Financial Services

Education

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Network Automation market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Network Automation market segments

1.3 Target players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Key learning objectives

1.7 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network Automation market size

2.2 Latest trends of the Network Automation market by region

2.3 Key corporate trends

Network Automation Market shares of the key players

3.1 Global Network Automation size by manufacturers

3.2 Global Network Automation market key players

3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players

3.4 New entrants in the Network Automation market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans

Network Automation Market by product segmentation

4.1 Global Network Automation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Network Automation by Product Revenue

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

