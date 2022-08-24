Image Sensors Market Size 2022, Top Companies Overview, Share, Growth | Global Forecast Report 2027

image sensors market

The global image sensors market size reached US$ 22.04 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach US$ 38.07 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Image Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global image sensors market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Image Sensors Market Overview :

The global image sensors market size reached a value of US$ 22.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 38.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.30% during 2022-2027.

An image sensor is an electronic device that converts optical images into an electronic signal that can be analyzed, viewed, and stored in machine vision cameras, analog, and digital imaging devices. It is employed in medical camera equipment, night vision tools, and thermal imaging devices to detect and transfer information. It is widely available in various structures, chroma, resolution, numerous packages, formats, frame rates, and pixel sizes. Owing to these properties, image sensors find extensive applications across medical, consumer electronics, security, and surveillance industries.

Image Sensors Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of digital technology and smartphones for on-demand photography. In addition, the emerging trend of connected vehicles due to the growing number of road accidents represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the market is further propelled by the escalating demand for image sensor solutions for security and surveillance applications due to increasing safety concerns across the globe. These sensors are employed in closed-circuit television (CCTV) security cameras for video surveillance in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Besides this, the rising product adoption in the healthcare industry to get real-time insights into medical supplies, staff, and assets and the escalating need for improved medical imaging solutions due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the other factors augmenting the market growth.

Global Image Sensors Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ams-OSRAM AG, Canon Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., OmniVision Technologies Inc., onsemi, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, PixArt Imaging Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, SK hynix Inc., Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, technology, processing type, spectrum, array type and end use industry.

Breakup by Technology:

• Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)

• Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

• Others

Breakup by Processing Type:

• 2D Image Sensors

• 3D Image Sensors

Breakup by Spectrum:

• Visible Spectrum

• Non-visible Spectrum

Breakup by Array Type:

• Linear Image Sensors

• Area Image Sensors

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Security and Surveillance

• Automotive and Transportation

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

