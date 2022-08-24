Global Targeted Therapeutics Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global targeted therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 162.89 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global targeted therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 162.89 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of different cancers. Various drugs for chemotherapy are incapable of differentiating between healthy and cancer cells, and thus can kill both kinds of cells. Targeted therapeutics, on the other hand, is a cancer treatment that makes use of drugs to target the exact proteins and genes that support survival and growth of cancer cells. Using targeted therapeutics, doctors influence the tissue environment that aids the spread of cancer or target cells associated with growth of cancer such as blood vessel cells. Also, targeted therapeutics is frequently used in combination with chemotherapy and other treatments. Over the years, various targeted therapies have been sanctioned by the US Food and Drug Administration, owing to growing prevalence of various kinds of cancers.

Cancer risk rises rapidly with age and it has been found that around 60% cases of cancers are diagnosed in individuals in the age group of 65 years or above. Considering the rising prevalence of cancer among an increasing geriatric population, specialized approaches such as targeted therapeutics are essential for diagnosis and treatment of geriatric patients suffering from cancer. Numerous medically intricate cases of metastatic renal cell carcinoma in geriatrics exhibited survival benefits using targeted therapeutic treatment.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others. The key players profiled in the report are Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Serina Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Agenus Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Aurinia Pharmaceutical Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global targeted therapeutics market on the basis of therapy, disease indication, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule Inhibitors

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Sclerosis

Melanoma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis of the Targeted Therapeutics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Targeted Therapeutics market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In July 2021, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, which is a biotechnology firm engaged in development of innovative and differentiated therapeutics class on the basis of its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology called Bicycle, made an announcement about entering into a global collaboration and license contract with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics deploying Bicycles with high affinity to transferrin receptor (TfR1).

Among the therapy segments, monoclonal antibodies segment revenue is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue share over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies delivering cytotoxic molecules are capable of precisely killing cancer cells. Antibody, after being bound to its target cell, releases toxic molecule, including a poisonous chemical or radioactive substance that is taken up by the target cell and eventually destroys that cell. These toxins do not affect cells devoid of the antibody target. Examples of monoclonal antibody comprise trastuzumab (certain breast cancers), alemtuzumab (certain chronic leukemias), and cetuximab (certain colorectal, head, lung, and neck cancers).

Prostate cancer is the second-most cause of cancer deaths among men in the US. Currently used radiation therapy and prostatectomy are often supplemented with hormonal therapies for prostate cancer treatment. Also, in case of prostate cancer, recurrence is common, and many patients develop metastatic prostate cancer where chemotherapy is moderately effective and required targeted therapeutics after initial therapies.

Targeted therapeutics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing incidence of cancer, and high healthcare expenditure. In addition, presence of leading market players such as Pfizer Inc. and Amgen Inc. is expected to support market growth in this region.

The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding the sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

