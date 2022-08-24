UAE Construction Adhesives Market Report 2022 - Key Players are DAP Products, BASF, DOW, Henke, 3M, Bostik, Sika, H.B. Fuller, Franklin International, & Avery Dennison

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Construction Adhesives Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Epoxy, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) and Others), By Technology, By End-Use Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE construction adhesives market is expected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing consumption of adhesive products for flooring applications and rising investments in infrastructural activities. Besides, advancements in adhesive technology and the rising popularity of timber in construction applications are expected to propel the UAE construction adhesives market in the coming years.

Growing allocation of funds from public and private sectors for the implementation of affordable housing projects and subsequent upliftment of related sectors like steel and cement are expected to boost the UAE construction adhesives market growth.

Many research institutes and manufacturers are working on the application of renewable materials in bio-based adhesive products that offer advantages such as less environmental & human toxicity and hydrophobicity, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the UAE construction adhesives market in the coming years.

Rising demand for new and innovative products are driving companies to adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market shares, which is expected to boost the growth of the UAE construction adhesives market.

Moreover, the expansion of logistic terminals, manufacturing facilities, car assembling plants, multi-storied towers, oil pipelines, and water treatment plants to enhance the living standards of the population is projected to support the growth of the UAE construction adhesives market in the coming years.

Moreover, the growing middle-class population, growing urbanization, and rising personal disposable incomes are contributing to an increased need for permanent housing in the country, which is also aiding the growth of the UAE construction adhesives market during the forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to hold the largest share in the UAE construction adhesives market in the coming years. In residential construction, the application of adhesives for carpet laying, laminating countertops, flooring, wallpapering, etc., is increasing, which is aiding the segment dominance.

Based on technology, the market is further fragmented into waterborne technology, solvent borne technology, reactive technology, and others. The waterborne technology is expected to account for the highest revenue share as they offer high moisture resistance compared to other adhesives.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE construction adhesives market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast UAE construction adhesives market based on resin type, technology, end-user sector and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE construction adhesives market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE construction adhesives market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for UAE construction adhesives market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the UAE construction adhesives market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Construction Adhesives Market.

DAP Products

BASF

DOW

Henke

M

Bostik

Sika

H.B. Fuller,

Franklin International

Avery Dennison

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

UAE Construction Adhesives Market, By Resin Type:

Acrylic Adhesive

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

UAE Construction Adhesives Market, By Technology:

Waterborne Technology

Solvent borne Technology

Reactive Technology

Others

UAE Construction Adhesives Market, By End-Use Sector:

Infrastructure

Residential

Non-Residential

UAE Construction Adhesives Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

