Grab a glass and enjoy Duncan at the Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail Festival

Annual festival to be held Sept 9-10 in Duncan, OK

DUNCAN, Okla. (PRWEB) August 24, 2022

Visit Duncan, the Heart of the Chisholm Trail, this September for the Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail Festival in downtown Duncan, Oklahoma. This fun, two-day event features local Oklahoma wineries, local brewery Kochendorfer, artists, food, games, and vendors. The cost to attend the two-day event is $10 and includes wine tasting. For $15, you get an etched wine glass to use for tasting and to keep!

The cost for the Friday night Italian-style dinner is $35.00 per ticket. An etched wine glass, for wine tasting, will be included with ticket purchase and can be used both days of the event. The Italian dinner also includes live entertainment, all underneath the Oklahoma stars on Main Street. The meal will be held from 6:00-9:00 PM.

Saturday, Sept 10, includes wine tastings, vendors, goody bags, door prizes, entertainment, and more. Wine by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase on the event day. While visitors must be 21 and older to enter the tasting area, there will be a separate, close-by section for those under the age of 21 with their own festivities as well.

You may purchase your ticket for Friday night online at http://www.eventbrite.com. For any questions, ticket inquiries, or more information, please contact 580-252-8696 or send an email to mainstreetduncan(at)sbcglobal(dot)net.

