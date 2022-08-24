Alpine Academy in Utah Announces Grand Opening of Lavon Gotberg Education Center

Alpine Academy in Utah is proud to announce the grand opening of the Lavon Gotberg Education Center and a sneak peek of the Gardner Family Home on September 7th. Guests are invited between 11 am and 1 pm on September 7th at the Alpine Academy Lakeview Campus in Pine Canyon.

Alpine Academy in Utah is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Lavon Gotberg Education Center on September 7th. The momentous day will also feature a sneak peek of the Gardner Family Home for all who attend at the Alpine Academy Lakeview Campus in Pine Canyon.

The Lavon Gotberg Education Center was made possible by Lavon Gotberg who left a generous legacy gift to positively impact generations of students to come. Gotberg was a hands-on teacher and mentor for teenagers for over 45 years and was beloved by students, family, and friends.

President of Utah Youth Village, Shanna Draper, explains what Lavon Gotberg means to Alpine Academy saying, "It is fitting that this Education Center be named in honor of Lavon Gotberg and Alpine Academy is eternally grateful for her generosity and lifelong devotion to education."

Those looking to attend the grand opening are encouraged to RSVP to Jamie Riccobono at JRiccobono@youthvillage.org or call (801) 308-1073. Attendees will enjoy a program and tour followed by lunch.

About Alpine Academy Utah:

Alpine Academy was created in 2001 as a program of Utah Youth Village, a nonprofit organization founded in 1969. Both the Lakeview Campus for males and the Mountain View Campus for females are licensed as residential treatment facilities in the state of Utah. Each is certified as a non-public school. Treatment takes place in a family-style environment, which provides a nurturing, individualized, and strength-based treatment environment.

In addition to an intensive therapeutic environment, Alpine Academy in Utah provides comprehensive academic services that are designed to help improve a child's academic self-esteem and get them back on-track to be successful at home, or in college.

Alpine Academy is a nationally certified Teaching-Family Model treatment program. Through its strength-based, trauma-informed, individualized approach, students are taught healthy behaviors in a setting that replicates family, school, and community life.

