Aurora Mobile Participated in Drafting the Group Standard of Mobile App SDK Security Technical Requirements and Test Methods Officially Released Recently

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited JG ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that the Group Standard of Mobile App SDK Security Technical Requirements and Test Methods (the "Standard") that the Company Participated in drafting has been officially released and will be implemented on November 5, 2022.



The Standard was initiated by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology ("CAICT") and was officially established as a project of the Internet Society of China on September 10, 2021. Under instruction and guidance from CAICT, Aurora Mobile fully leveraged its extensive experience and expertise in data compliance and personal information protection and participated in the whole process of the drafting of the Standard. Aurora Mobile's executives and technical experts, including General Manager Mr. Guangyan Chen, Director of Government Affairs Mr. Chao Ma, and senior R&D engineer Mr. Kunkun Shi, acted as the main editors of the Standard.

The Standard specifies the security requirements and test methods for the development and operation of mobile app SDKs. It applies to the security evaluation of mobile app SDKs, providing guidelines for relevant institutions to strengthen evaluation capabilities, improve technical tools, and provide a reference for SDK developers to improve product security.

The Standard puts forward security requirements for SDKs in five aspects, including basic product security, data storage security, data interaction security, key component security, code and document security, and provides detailed security test methods.

Aurora Mobile has always placed a high value on data compliance, data security and the protection of users' personal information. By doing so, the Company has developed a strict compliance review system, covering product development all the way through to launch. As of March 31, 2022, Aurora Mobile provided various services through its SDKs and APIs to more than 1.824 million apps with 60.4 billion installations of SDKs and a monthly active unique device base of 1.45 billion.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to strengthen compliance management and collaborate with CAICT and other government departments to promote the implementation of standards. In the meantime, the Company will monitor industry trends, help developers with standardized and transparent operations, and jointly contribute to the sustainable development of the ecosystem.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile JG is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

