Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $2.91 billion in 2021 to $3.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. According to the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market forecast, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The INAAT market share is expected to reach $4.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. Increase in infectious or chronic disease drives the demand for diagnosing through isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology.

Key Trends In The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market

According to the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market analysis, nanostructures are being incorporated to in vitro diagnostics and in vitro Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) in order to improve existing tests and make them more effective or create innovative diagnostic test approaches that are incorporated in point-of-care applications. Nanostructures/nanotechnology uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. For instance, a range of RDTs have been developed to diagnose syphilis such as AccuBioTech (Accu-Tell Rapid Syphilis Test), Alere, Inc. (Alere Determine), Alere/Standard Diagnostics (SD Syphilis 3.0), The Tulip Group/Qualpro (Syphicheck - WB), Cypress Diagnostics (Syphilis Rapid Test), and Omega Diagnostics (Visitect Syphilis). These RDTs allow patients to be diagnosed at the Point-of-Care (POC).

Overview Of The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market

The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market consists of sales of isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies and related services. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are used to amplify DNA sequence from two different nucleic acids segments at the constant temperature.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Instrument, Reagent

• By End-User: Hospital, Reference Laboratories, Others

• By Technology: NASBA, HAD

• By Application: Blood Screening, Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Cancer

• By Geography: The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alere, Biomeriux, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Hologica, Lucigen, Quidel Corporation, New England Biolabs, Nugen, Ustar Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioHelix, Meridian Bioscience, New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis Diagnostics, Sharp Corp, Sony Corp, Panasonic, Toshiba Corp, Rohm, PhilipsHologic-Gen-Probe, BetaLED, Avago technologies, and Grifols.

The market report analyzes INAAT market size, INAAT market growth drivers, INAAT market segments, INAAT market major players, INAAT market growth across geographies, and INAAT market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

