Smart Greenhouse Market to Present Extensive Growth Opportunities as Organic Food's Demand Increases | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Greenhouse Market Trends – Increasing demand for LED grow lights

Smart Greenhouse Market Size – USD 1.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for LED grow lights” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Greenhouse Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Smart Greenhouse Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Smart Greenhouse industry for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Smart Greenhouse Market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/717

The global smart greenhouse market size is expected to reach USD 3.16 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, climate change, growing global population, and rising food demand. Rising awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of automatic monitoring and control of greenhouse environment has resulted in increasing adoption of smarter greenhouse automation systems and techniques in the recent past. Limited availability of arable land in developed and developing countries is also driving deployment of smart greenhouses to increase crop yield in order to meet rising demand for food. Advancements in technology is aiding in wirelessly controlling and monitoring multiple greenhouses using Internet of Things (IoT) from a central location.

Competitive Landscape:

The Smart Greenhouse report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the Smart Greenhouse market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Argus Control, Certhon, Rough Brothers, GreenTech Agro LLC, Netafim, Sensaphone, Cultivar, Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, and Desert Growing

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, Netafim USA enhanced its Digital Farming solution offering with the addition of Industry leading soil sensor technology of Sentek. The agreement is expected to help in the integration of Automated Irrigation Control, Fertigation, and Crop Protection Solutions of Netafim, with the Industry’s Leading Precision Soil Moisture Management Technologies.

Hydroponics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Unfavorable weather conditions and increasing need to feed a growing population has resulted in rising utilization of hydroponic technology to mitigate impending food shortage.

LED grow lights segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of automated LED lighting in greenhouses lowers electricity bills, provides additional lighting without increasing electrical infrastructure, and improves plant performance and ability to meet year-round growing schedules.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/717

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the Smart Greenhouse market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Smart Greenhouse industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the Smart Greenhouse market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hydroponics

Non-hydroponics

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LED Grow Lights

HVAC System

Sensors & Control System

Irrigation System

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research & Educational Institutes

Commercial Growers

Retail Gardens

Others

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-greenhouse-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Smart Greenhouse market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Smart Greenhouse report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected Smart Greenhouse market size from 2020-2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Smart Greenhouse market.

The report further analyses the changing Smart Greenhouse market dynamics.

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the Smart Greenhouse market growth.

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors.

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies.

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/717

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Health Data Archiving Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/health-data-archiving-market-size-to-reach-usd-9-28-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-14-1-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/ai-based-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-86-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-21-5-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/personalized-therapy-biosimulation-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-164-1-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-14-6-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Clinical Trial Software Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/clinical-trial-software-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-862-0-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-15-6-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/crispr-cas-9-technology-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-221-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-20-4-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/endometrial-ablation-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-596-9-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-3-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/antibody-drug-conjugates-market-size-to-reach-usd-20-01-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-25-8-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Embolotherapy Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/embolotherapy-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-13-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-9-3-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-81-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-2-7-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Nanorobotics Market-https://www.biospace.com/article/-nanorobotics-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-03-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-10-9-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-greenhouse-market

Contact Us: