Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Estimated To Grow At 22% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022”, the digital diabetes management market is expected to grow from $8.85 billion in 2021 to $10.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s digital diabetes management market research the market is expected to reach $24.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing prevalence of diabetes is projected to propel the demand for digital diabetes management devices and related services, thereby increasing the demand for the market.

Key Trends In The Digital Diabetes Management Market

Several companies are increasing attention on developing design-focused and AI-powered connected apps to enhance the user experience, which is gaining significant popularity in the digital diabetes management market. Key companies operating in the digital diabetes management market including OneDrop, Ascencia, and Dario are increasing their focus on developing their products as stylish gadgets rather than medical devices.

Overview Of The Digital Diabetes Management Market

The digital diabetes management market consists of sales of digital diabetes management devices and related services. Digital diabetes management includes devices, apps, and software that manage blood glucose levels in the human body. These devices play a vital role in the care of diabetes patients with the management of patient’s blood glucose levels and controlling their conditions.

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product and Service: Devices, Application, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services

• By Device Type: Handheld Devices, Wearable Devices

• By End User: Self/Home Healthcare, Hospitals and Specialty Diabetes Clinics, Others

• By Geography: The global digital diabetes management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tandem Diabetes Care and LifeScan Inc.

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of digital diabetes management market.

