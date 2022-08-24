Nanobodies Market Size to Reach $1,074.1 Million, Growing at 24.1% CAGR Owing By 2028 | Novartis AG, Genscript, Merck KG

Nano Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study ""Nanobodies Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

Nanobodies are recombinant proteins that exhibit unique properties, including their small size, high stability, and high affinity for antigens. Since nanobodies are naturally occurring, they are suitable for further development as next-generation bio-drugs. They can penetrate solid tumors and have a wider repertoire of target regions. - They can leak past physiological barriers and blood-brain barriers. Nanobodies are unnoticed by the systems that normally escort antibodies out of the brain. This property makes them particularly suitable for brain cancer. Nanobodies are highly versatile because they pair with almost any line of research. Researchers are already taking advantage of the many possibilities of nanobodies to combat cancer. Single-domain antibodies, for example, are being studied for multiple pharmaceutical applications, including Alzheimer's Disease and acute coronary syndrome. Other nanobodies used in research include HRP Conjugated Alpaca anti-Rabbit IgG FC and Recombinant VHH Alpaca Monoclonal Antibody.

The global Nanobodies market was valued at $ 237.1 Mn in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 1,074.1 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period 2022–2028



Nanobodies are used for treating cancer, hence the increasing incidence of cancer cases in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global nanobodies market. For instance, according to the European Union reports, in 2020, around 4 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in Europe. Nanobodies are particularly useful for identifying a disease that is resistant to conventional anti-inflammatory drugs. Using this method, scientists can predict which anti-inflammatory drugs are effective in the treatment of cancer. The technology also has the potential to make a significant impact on drug development. The nanobodies are derived from the spleen and lymph nodes. Increasing research and developments related to nanobodies are estimated to enhance the growth of the global nanobodies market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The global nanobodies market witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the inorganic activities done by researchers in order to develop novel treatments. For instance, in July 2021, DiosCURE Therapeutics SE signed a license agreement with Scripps Research, Macrostruct Holding & Consulting AB, and University Hospital Bonn.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Merck KGaA *

• Sanofi (Ablynx)

• Alphamab Oncology

• Novartis AG

• Genscript

• Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.

• Cusabio Technology LLC.

• ChromoTek GmbH

• Beroni Group

• ExeVir Bio BV

• Absolute Antibody

• Alpalife (Shenzhen kangti Co., Ltd.)

• DiosCURE Therapeutics SE

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc. (BioLegend, Inc.)

• Abnova Corporation

Drivers & Trends

The Nanobodies Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Nanobodies Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Nanobodies Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.

Regional Outlook

The research divides the global Nanobodies market into segments based on various variables, as well as a geographic segmentation. This segmentation was carried out in order to gain thorough and trustworthy information about the global Nanobodies market. As global parts, the study looks at Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Method of Research

For the time frame 2022-2028, the market research team used Porter's Five Force Model to examine the Global Nanobodies Market demand. In addition, a thorough SWOT analysis is carried out to help the reader make more informed decisions about the Global Nanobodies Market demand. We used both primary and secondary data collection techniques. In addition, for a thorough analysis of the market, the data analysts used publicly available tools such as annual accounts, SEC filings, and white papers. The approach to analysis clearly reflects the goal of having it evaluated against various metrics in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

