Xanthan Gum Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players with Revenue Insights
Rising health consciousness and increasing demand for natural food additives are some of the key factors driving global xanthan gum market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Xanthan Gum Market size is expected to reach USD 566.4 Million in 2018 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing consumer demand for natural food additives and a number of food and beverage companies moving away from using inorganic/synthetic ingredients in food products as a result of consumers' increasing preference for natural ingredients are two factors that are responsible for the steady growth of the global xanthan gum market. Food and beverage manufacturers employ additives to give items new qualities including improved look, flavour, and texture as well as to lengthen their shelf lives. These are some of the other key factors driving demand for xanthan gum, along with the ongoing movement in customer preferences toward healthier and higher-quality goods despite their higher prices.
Additionally, the usage of synthetic food additives and ingredients is declining as production and sales of organic food and beverage products rise. Global demand for organic food items is predicted to boost revenue growth going forward and provide major participants in the market with more profitable revenue prospects.
The demand for gluten-free xanthan gum is being supported by reasons such as the rising prevalence of celiac disease and the occurrence of numerous sensitivities brought on by gluten-based foods. Additionally, a broad range of uses for xanthan gum, including baking gluten-free cakes, cookies, muffins, pizza dough, bread, and salad dressings, as well as growing consumer awareness of the product's high carbohydrate and dietary fibre content, are other factors anticipated to support market revenue growth.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/860
Key companies operating in the Xanthan Gum market include:
Solvay SA, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., FDL Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco, DuPont, Fugeng Group Company Ltd., FMC Corporation, and Deosen Biochemical Ltd.
The Global Xanthan Gum Report is a panoramic study of the overall Xanthan Gum market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Xanthan Gum market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Xanthan Gum market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Xanthan Gum industry.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Xanthan Gum Market
Critical understanding of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/860
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In February 2020, Jungbunzlauer made an announcement about increasing its production capacity for xanthan gum at its facility located in Austria (Pernhofen). The investments made by Jungbunzlauer in new fermentation and purification instruments, as well as a completely automated packaging line, is due to increasing global demand for xanthan gum from food & beverage and other end-use industries.
Among the application segments, the thickener segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Xanthan gum is widely used in products ranging from ice creams to salad dressings. It is also used to enhance consistency and to thicken the texture of a variety of food & beverage products.
Revenue for the oil and gas segment is anticipated to rise at one of the fastest rates among the industry vertical categories throughout the projected period. In oil and gas fields, the rate of leakage is crucial during drilling, stimulation treatments, and completion procedures. Additionally, during such procedures, the fluid loss control devices employed may result in permeability loss at flow beginning. Due to its rheological properties, xanthan gum is frequently used as a viscosifier for goods like drilling and completion fluids in oil and gas operations.
Asia Pacific xanthan gum market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to rapid growth of the food & beverage industry and increasing oil & gas exploration activities in countries in the region. Additionally, shifting consumer preference towards the use of more natural food ingredients, coupled with rising disposable income are additional factors boosting Asia Pacific xanthan gum market revenue growth.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/xanthan-gum-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global xanthan gum market on the basis of form, application, industry vertical, and region:
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)
Liquid
Dry
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)
Stabilizer
Thickener
Gelling Agent
Coating Material
Fat Replacer
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Oil & Gas
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Others
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/860
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
About Emergen Research
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Browse More Related Reports:
Biomaterials Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market
Intelligent Lighting Control Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-lighting-control-market
Agricultural Films Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-films-market
Mobile Satellite Services Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-satellite-services-market
Smart Irrigation Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-market
Brachytherapy Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/brachytherapy-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+16047579756 ext.
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn