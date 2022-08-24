5G Enterprise Market to Witness Huge Growth US$ 14.57 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 34.30% - IMARC Group

5G Enterprise Market

The global 5G enterprise market size reached US$ 2.25 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 14.57 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 34.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “5G Enterprise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global 5G enterprise market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global 5G enterprise market size reached a value of US$ 2.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.30% during 2022-2027.

5G Enterprise Market Overview :

5G enterprise is a fifth-generation wireless communication technology for broadband cellular networks. It is an upgrade from the 4G wireless network as it offers a high data rate, low latency, greater bandwidth, higher coverage, reliability, and improved quality of service (QoS) at affordable prices. It is generally used for streaming ultra-high-definition (HD) videos, augmented reality, and virtual reality (AR/VR) media. As a result, it finds extensive application across the information technology (IT), telecommunication, manufacturing, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

5G Enterprise Market Trends and Drivers:

The global 5G enterprise market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of remote work across organizations with the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. 5G is obtained by a high frequency and short-range band of the radio spectrum, which enables businesses and enterprises to set up their private wireless platform to cover a large area and wide range of operations.

Nowadays, companies are also extensively investing in 5G ecosystems to fulfill the need for modular or flexible architectures and provide smart insights for better decision-making. In addition, 5G enterprise enables a high-tech platform for the internet of things (IoT), which is crucial in implementing Industry 4.0 as well as industrial automation.

Furthermore, the introduction of new technologies, such as edge computing and network slicing for developing immersive solutions, which provide tools for enterprises to transform digitally, is also anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Global 5G Enterprise Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, frequency, spectrum, network type, organization size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Frequency:

• Sub-6Ghz

• mmWave

Breakup by Spectrum:

• Licensed

• Unlicensed/Shared

Breakup by Network Type:

• Hybrid Networks

• Private Networks

• Enterprise Network

• CSP Network

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail and E-Commerce

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Government and Public Sector

• Energy and Utility

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

