Fetal Monitoring Market Size (2022-2030) | Global Trends, Share, Market Growth, CAGR, Revenue and Opportunities, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fetal monitoring market is expected to clock US$ 6.80 billion by 2030 states, Growth Plus Reports in the latest report published titled “Fetal Monitoring Market by Product (Ultrasound, Fetal Electrodes, Telemetry Devices, Electronic Fetal Monitoring, Accessories & Consumables, and Others), by Portability (Portable and Non-Portable), by Method (Invasive and Non-Invasive), by Application (Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring), by End User (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynaecology Clinics, and Home Settings) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030” owing to an increase in the prevalence of infantile cardiopulmonary diseases, increased awareness, and willingness to invest in the development of fetal monitoring.

Market Driver

Some of the factors propelling the growth of the global fetal monitoring market include an increase in the prevalence of pre-term birth and a boost in demand for fetal monitoring supplements. Additionally, new product introductions and technological advancements are some of the reasons propelling the market expansion. Furthermore, the technological advancements in medical devices facilitating portability, precise imaging while ensuring better safety has led to the development of a variety of fetal monitoring solutions. However, a variety of obstacles, such as high cost of equipment, ambiguity in regulatory standards, and arbitrary interpretations prohibit market growth to an extent.

Excerpts from ‘By Segmentation Product’

Based on products, the global fetal monitoring market has been segmented into:

Ultrasound

Fetal Electrodes

Telemetry Devices

Electronic Fetal Monitoring

Accessories And Consumables

Others

Ultrasound is sub-segmented into 2D, 3D, 4D, and doppler imaging whereas electronic fetal monitoring is sub-segmented into external and internal. The ultrasound segment dominated the global fetal monitoring market owing to technology improvements, increased congenital malformations, maternal mortality, and increasing regulatory approvals. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic illnesses in mothers, including autoimmune disorders, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which increases the risk of congenital defects in babies is another market growth driver.

The development of fetal monitoring systems with remote and multi-parameter monitoring, as well as the advancement of diagnostic techniques like ultrasonography 4D and 5D, are the main areas of attention for leading suppliers. The U.K., U.S., and India will be the main users of portable fetal monitoring systems due to the increased usage of home care settings and home birth delivery practises.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global fetal monitoring market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The largest market share gone to North America due to the established funding system and accessibility of professionals in U.S. and Canada Furthermore, there are variables including a rise in preterm births, the frequency of various birth defects in foetuses, rising patient knowledge, and improved reimbursement practises. It is projected that it will continue to be in that position during the anticipated time period. Additionally, the majority of people in developed nations like the United States have access to state-of-the-art medical and health insurance and can afford these care facilities. Thus, it is anticipated that a sizable portion of the neonatal intensive care market revenue will be occupied by North America.

However, the Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative prospects for key participants in the foetal monitoring market due to growing consumer awareness of foetal monitoring and rising disposable income. Additionally, a surge in demand for sophisticated foetal monitoring technologies is a contributing factor in this region's market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the key players operating the market global fetal monitoring market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Cardinal Health, Inc

Monarch Meditech

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Trivitron Healthcare

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc

Life Plus Natus, Medical Incorporated

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

The Cooper Companies Inc

Dott Medical Co. Ltd

CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd

EDAN Diagnostics, Inc

Among others

The major players in the fetal monitoring market are diversifying their product offerings to include accurate, secure, and cost-effective portable and wireless monitoring devices. Market participants are also incorporating telecoms into these gadgets. For instance, in Japan and the U.S., Philips introduces Lumify in 2020, a portable and tele-ultrasound solution. In 2019 the US distribution and supply of the non-invasive intrapartum monitor MERIDIAN M110 Fetal Monitoring System were increased thanks to a strategic partnership between MindChild Medical and Henry Schein Medical.

Table of Content:

