Ceramic Frit Market Worth US$ 2141.1 million by 2028 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceramic Frit Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Ceramic Frit market during the forecast period.

Ceramic Frit market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1663.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2141.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Frit is a ceramic composition formed by fusing inorganic materials into a glass by heating them in smelters and quenching them in water. Frits are the main component of nearly all ceramic glazes and are present in many compositions of different materials where a glass face is needed, even if only as a binder. The multiple applications, and various baking methods of the products which are used, under different names, have made it so that over the years the Frits family has gained numerous members, many of them very different between themselves.



Ceramic Frit Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Type

Leaded Frit

Lead-Free Frit

Segment by Application

Tableware

Tile

Sanitaryware

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

China is the largest market, with a share over 65%, followed by Spain and Italy, both have a share over 10%.



Key Players in the Ceramic Frit Market: -

Ferro

Colorobbia

Esmalglass-Itaca

QuimiCer

Torrecid Group

TOMATEC

Johnson Matthey

Fusion Ceramics

T&H GLAZE

Yahuang Glazing

Ruihua Chemical

TAOGU YOULIAO

Zhengda Glaze

HUACI GLZAE

Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

