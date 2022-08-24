With 5.8% CAGR, Activated Alumina Market Size to Hit US$ 1129.6 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American region is projected to hold a significant share of activated alumina globally and have substantial growth in the market over the forecast period. The CAGR anticipated for this region in the coming years is 7%

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global activated alumina market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 1129.6 Mn in 2032 with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the activated alumina market is estimated at a value of US$ 642.8 Mn. Activated alumina’s high porosity leads to a surge in its utilization in filtration and adsorption purposes. As a result, there’s a notable rise in the demand for activated alumina over the projected period.



Activated alumina is a dry and granular chemical substance produced by de-hydroxylation. It is used to remove hydroxyl group ions from aluminum hydroxide. This usage culminates in positive market prospects for the product. Activated alumina is increasingly being adopted in multiple industry verticals such as oil and gas, water industry, chemicals and many others. It is primarily used in these industries to adsorb and recover sulfur. It is also used for filtration purposes since it actively removes fluorides from water. In addition to this, growing water treatment technologies all over the world are also adopting activated alumina. All these factors are likely to boost the market for activated alumina over the forecast period.

Moreover, the need for a dry and moisture-free manufacturing environment of a factory is also expected to contribute to the global market growth of activated alumina. With increasing manufacturing facilities all over the world, the demand for activated alumina from these factories is sure to positively influence the global activated alumina market.

However, there also exist certain factors that will likely hamper the growth of the activated alumina market over the assessment period. The market prospects for application of activated alumina as filters for home is restrained by its high cost and single use. The filter needs to discarded and replaced when the concentration of adsorbed particles increases in the filter. The frequency with which the filter needs to be replaced depends on the amount of water passed through it. This replacement and the high pricing of these filter may negatively impact the market for activated alumina.

“Rising adoption of activated alumina as a filtering and adsorbent agent is expected to stimulate the market growth of activated alumina over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Surging demand from petrol refineries and steel plants to amplify market possibilities.

High cost and single usage may deter the market growth of activated alumina.

North America will exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7% over the assessment period.

Activate alumina market in Europe is expected to account for the highest market share.

Start-ups in this sector are focusing on expanding production capacities.





Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, Bee Chems, Garg Chemical Company, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sorbead India, Porocel, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Hengye Group among others are some of the major players in the activated alumina market profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on manufacturing quality products to propel future sales prospects. These organizations are keen on acquiring major portion of the market share to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into the Activated Alumina Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global activated alumina market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on function, appearance (powdered form, beaded form), application (adsorbent, filtering substance, medical application, catalyst support, drying agent, others (vacuum systems, etc.)), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, activated alumina market in Europe is predicted to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the high demand from the oil and gas industry due to the product’s role as an adsorbent. Favorable policies initiated by governments across Europe further supplements the growth.

In North America, the activated alumina market is predicted to present remarkable growth over the projected period. The regional market will register an estimated CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. Expanding manufacturing sector along with growing water filtration activities push the market to grow in this region.

Key Segments in The Activated Alumina Market

By Application:

Adsorbent

Filtering Substance

Medical Applications

Catalyst Support

Drying Agent

Others (Vacuum Systems, etc.)

By Appearance:

Powdered form

Beaded form

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





