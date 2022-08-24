Global Mechanical Ventilator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% By 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Mechanical Ventilator Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Mechanical Ventilator and Forecasts Market Segment by Market Segment by Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators, High-end ICU Ventilators, Mid-end ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable/Transportable Ventilators) Market Segment by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Other End-User) Market Segment by Mode (Combined Mode Ventilation, Volume Mode Ventilation, Pressure Mode Ventilation, Biphasic Ventilation Mode, Adaptive Ventilation Modes, Other Modes) Market Segment by Type (Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators, Other Type) Market Segment by Interface (Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at US$6787 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The multidisciplinary team has been able to improve the care of critically ill ventilator patients by combining technological breakthroughs in microprocessor-controlled breathing with the complexity of novel ventilator modes. Advanced ventilators are also prepared for a variety of situations and have numerous safeguards in place. Sensors and monitors are installed in patient-specific parameters such as air pressure, volume, and flow speed, as well as general parameters such as air leakage, mechanical failure, power failure, battery backups, oxygen tanks, and a remote control. This is to ensure that the patient does not lose those crucial few breaths, which could result in death.

COVID-19 Has Reshaped the Global Ventilator Market

Patients who are unable to breathe on their own benefit from the use of ventilators. COVID-19, a newly discovered novel coronavirus strain, has caused a worldwide outbreak of respiratory diseases and deaths. As a result of the severe respiratory illness induced by the disease, there is currently a substantial increase in the need for ventilators. According to a report published in the third week of February 2020 by the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease, 5-10 percent of patients critically infected with the virus are predicted to require the use of a ventilator or rely on one for survival throughout treatment. In the current situation, the demand created justifies the requirement for this equipment.

Visiongain's514+ page report provides 341 tables and 339 charts/graphs.

Rising Geriatric Population

Geriatric patients on mechanical ventilators have High mortality rates comparable to non-geriatric patients (less than 60 years), and geriatric patients who were functionally independent for activities of daily living prior to the onset of illness should receive the best medical care possible, including ICU care. As a result, this study was designed to investigate the outcomes of geriatric patients who needed mechanical ventilation in the ICU. As a result, the goal was to look at the profile and outcomes of geriatric patients over the age of 60 who needed mechanical ventilation in the ICU.

Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

Although other organizations offer lower estimates, the Society of Critical Care Medicine believes that the United States has over 200,000 ventilators. The federal government's emergency stockpile has roughly 12,700 ventilators, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Medical ventilator manufacturers are quickly ramping up production since it looks that present inventories of ventilators will not be enough to serve an influx of coronavirus patients. GE Healthcare, for example, is recruiting more employees and expanding the number of shifts it runs to be able to create ventilators around the clock, and Medtronic said it has already increased ventilator production by 40% and is on course to more than quadruple its ventilator manufacturing capacity.

Future with big data and artificial intelligence:

New approaches to data analysis, including as deep machine learning and artificial neural ICU data integration, are beginning to emerge alongside big data techniques. Other areas, such as marketing, banking, and logistics, use big data analysis. In healthcare, however, it is dependent, at least in part, on data entered by specialists.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the mechanical ventilator market are Getinge AB, Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic), Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Hamilton Medical AG, Vyaire Medical Inc, Airon Corporation, Ventec Life System, Zoll Medical Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., United Hayek Medical, Bunnell Incorporated, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

