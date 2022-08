AZERBAIJAN, August 24 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

On August 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and the...

23 august 2022, 18:00