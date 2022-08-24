Submit Release
Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents held one-on-one meeting

AZERBAIJAN, August 24 - Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have held a one-on-one meeting.

Welcoming President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ilham Aliyev said: Dear Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. I am very glad to see you. I am sure that your visit will be very successful, and friendly and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will rise to a new high level.

We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that the trip will yield very good results. Welcome again.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: First of all, I would like to thank you for the hospitality. As the President of Kazakhstan, I am glad to pay an official visit to your country for the first time. Of course, today's visit is of special importance to me. A number of documents will be signed based on the results of today's negotiations. I am sure that those documents will bring the bilateral cooperation and Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations to a new level.

