The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan viewed the project of the Creativity Development Centre named after Kurmangazy, to be built for children in Fuzuli

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have viewed a project of the Creativity Development Centre named after Kurmangazy, which will be built for children in the city Fuzuli by the “BI Group” Holding of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “BI Group” Holding Aidyn Rakhimbayev informed the heads of state of the project.