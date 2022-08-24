Health Data Archiving Market Show Maximum Potential Growth at a CAGR of 14.1% by 2028 Know More with Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid increase in global geriatric population & advancements in technology are some key factors driving rapid revenue growth

Health Data Archiving Market Size – USD 3.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of health data archive due to COVID-19 pandemic” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Health Data Archiving Market size is expected to reach USD 9.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.1% between 2021 and 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing volume of digital data and rapid deployment of cloud-based storage are among some of the key factors driving global health data archiving market revenue growth and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

An urgent need for more technologically advanced and effective healthcare services and solutions is being created by the growing geriatric and global populations. This is hastening the production of massive amounts of data about patients, diagnoses, and other topics. Healthcare data archives are made to preserve important data for reporting and compliance needs while reducing the on-premise footprint, addressing security concerns, and lowering support costs.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/801

Terabytes of data, including test results, patient information, and medical photographs, are produced annually by healthcare organisations. The market is growing as a result of hospitals adopting the Internet of Things (IoT) more frequently and wearable healthcare devices continuing their steady trend. Future revenue growth of the market is anticipated to be driven by growing adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), acceptance of hybrid data storage solutions, and Computerized Provider Order Entries (CPOE).

Many healthcare practises prefer on-premises data archiving because it allows professionals better control over their own records. However, it has a serious drawback like unintentional data loss. Data loss or inaccessibility may occur as a result of natural disasters, fires, or device malfunction. As a result of hybrid deployment's ability to increase storage capacity and enable easy access to medical images and records, many healthcare providers are making the switch.

Top competitors of the Health Data Archiving Market profiled in the report include:

IBM Corporation, Dell, Pure Storage, NetApp Inc., Hitachi Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Fujitsu Limited.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/801

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2021, National hospital chain HCA Healthcare Inc. and Google signed a deal to develop healthcare algorithms using patient’s data. HCA will consolidate and store with Google digital health records under the agreement. HCA and Google engineers are working together to develop algorithms to enhance efficiency.

Flash & solid-state storage segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high speed offered by this technology. It can write data and perform random input/output operation in a flash. Flash & solid-state storage are very durable, faster than hard disk, and is energy efficient. It is more practical for smaller businesses as these devices are available in different sizes and do not take up any space.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period as cloud provides more cost-saving benefits, reduces responsibilities of IT staff, and is trending currently. Cloud storage does not require significant capital and healthcare providers can use it with affordable monthly subscription. Cloud-based storage is developed to adjust to company’s needs, and keeps up with requirements of companies that are growing rapidly.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as extensive research is done by these institutions and vast volumes of data are generated. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) conduct numerous clinical trials and have multiple pipeline projects, from which data need to be stored and managed in case it is needed in future.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of state-of-the-art research facilities. Stringent regulations in the U.S. have made data storage mandatory, which is further contributing to growth of the market. Use of EHR in almost all hospitals is also fueling market growth.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global health data archiving market on the basis of type, storage system, deployment, architecture, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Flash & Solid-State Storage

Magnetic Storage

Magnetic Discs

Magnetic Tapes

Storage System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct-Attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Network-Attached Storage

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Hybrid

Cloud

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Object Storage

File Storage

Block Storage

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/801

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Health Data Archiving market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Health Data Archiving market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Next-Generation Sequencing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market

Regenerative Medicine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Food Cold Chain Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-cold-chain-market

Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/follicular-lymphoma-treatment-market

Hyperautomation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyperautomation-market