Edible Cutlery Market registering a substantial CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast by 2026

Edible Cutlery Market

Edible Cutlery Market by Product, Raw Material, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global edible cutlery industry was pegged at $27.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $56.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for market growth

Growing use of edible cutlery in the airlines industry and introduction of various flavors- and colors-based edible cutlery drive the growth of the global edible cutlery market. However, higher cost of edible cutlery hampers the market. On the contrary, government initiative to minimize carbon footprints would open new opportunities for the market players.

Spoon segment dominated the market

The spoon segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global edible cutlery market, due to rise in shift from plastic utensils toward the sustainable alternative and increased use of edible knives and spoons in the aerospace industry as the cutlery in-flight catering service. However, the spork segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, owing to food lifestyle in the Asian countries and increased adoption of edible cutlery.

Household segment to portray fastest growth through 2026

The household segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rising awareness among consumers of demerits of plastics in cutleries. On the contrary, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global edible cutlery market, owing to collaborative initiating taken by commercial sectors and government to avoid environmentally harmful products.

North America garnered largest share

The market across North America accounted for the largest share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the market, due to arrival of edible cutleries in commercial sectors such as restaurants, airlines, hotels, and cafes. However, the global edible cutlery market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the study period, owing to growth of the market primarily in China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. Asian countries such as India, Sri Lanka use the dishes and bowls made by leaves since ancient times and the consumers are demanding the innovation in design and flavors in the cutleries, which boosted the market growth in the region.

Major market players

GreenGood

Nature House Green

Better Earth

Green Home

BioGreenChoice

Biodegradable Food Service

Vegware

Karat

Biogreenchoice

Edibles by Jack

