Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2021 to $4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. According to the non-invasive prenatal testing market overview, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-invasive prenatal testing market share is expected to reach $7.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%. High incidence rate of Down syndrome is one major factor driving non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market with increase in average maternal age which has led to a concern on the safety about the growth of the fetus.

Key Trends In The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Non-invasive prenatal testing market trends include next generation sequencing which has increased the throughput, scalability, and speed, and further enables researchers to perform a wide range of applications and study biological systems at a higher level. Next generation sequencing is a platform that has enabled sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. The manufacturers have introduced this technology to reduce the time and money required and optimizes the output to generate results regarding genome, DNA testing, which is predicted to be shaping the non-invasive prenatal testing industry outlook. Major companies such as Illumina, Eurofins, Natera, Roche, and Annoroad have implemented this technology in non-invasive prenatal testing. CFDA (China Food and Drug Administration) has approved the medical instrument product registration of NGS instrument NextSeq 550AR produced by Annoroad.

Overview Of The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

The non-invasive prenatal testing market consists of sales of non-invasive prenatal testing kits, instruments and related services. Non-invasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects in fetus in first trimester of pregnancy. Non-invasive prenatal testing includes ultrasound detection, fetal cells in maternal blood tests, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests and biochemical screening tests.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Consumables, Instruments

By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Labs

By Instruments: NGS Systems, PCR Instruments, Microarrays, Ultrasound Devices, Others (Centrifuges, UV Systems, Incubators, Microscopes)

By Consumables: Assay Kits and Reagents, Disposables

By Application: Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh Factor

By Geography: The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, IlluminaInc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NateraInc., PerkinElmerInc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent TechnologiesInc, BGI Diagnosis, Berry Genomics Co., Ltd, LifeCodexx AG, Myriad GeneticsInc., NIPD Genetics, SequenomInc., Annoroad Gene Technology, Centogene AG, CounsylInc., EUROFINS Genoma Group, Eurofins Scientific, Next Biosciences, Premaitha Health Plc, Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), Premaitha Health, Beijing Genomics Institute, Yourgene Health PLC, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher ScientificInc., Pacific Biosciences of CaliforniaInc., and QIAGEN N.V.

