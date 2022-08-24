Biophotonics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Biophotonics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Biophotonics Global Market Report 2022”, the biophotonics market is expected to grow from $60.45 billion in 2021 to $67.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biophotonics market is expected to reach $101.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the biophotonics market.

Key Trends In The Biophotonics Market

The launch of new advanced techniques in the field of biotechnology is a major trend shaping the biophotonics market. For instance, a team of scientists at the University of St. Andrews (Scotland) developed a fluorescence microscopy technique that allows imaging of delicate biological samples with low damage in neuroscience and biomedicine. This low damage optical technique is projected to transform the world of biomedicine during the forthcoming years. Hence, the development of new and advanced techniques is gaining significant popularity in the biophotonics market.

Overview Of The Biophotonics Market

The biophotonics market consists of revenues generated from the sales of biophotonic instruments combining optics, nanotechnology, photonics, and biotechnology. Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine. It refers to the use of photonic or optical means to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.

Biophotonics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Technology: In-Vitro, In-Vivo

• By Application: See-Through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectromolecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Biosensors, Others

• By End Use: Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Tests, Others

• By Geography: The global biophotonics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, OPGEN, NU Skin Enterprises, IPG Photonics Corp., Idex Corp, Toshiba, Procter & Gamble, Horiba and Precision Photonics Corp.

Biophotonics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides biophotonics global market outlook. The market report analyzes biophotonics global market size, biophotonics industry growth drivers, biophotonics global market segments, biophotonics global market major players, biophotonics global market growth across geographies, biophotonics global market trends and biophotonics market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The biophotonics market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

