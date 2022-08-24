Insights Into The Global Pyrogen Testing Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Pyrogen Testing Market Report by TBRC covers pyrogen testing market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022”, the pyrogen testing market size is expected to grow from $1.21 million in 2021 to $1.25 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pyrogen testing market share is expected to reach $2.00 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. The rising investments in research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries contribute to the growth of the pyrogen testing global market.

Key Trends In The Pyrogen Testing Market

Pyrogen testing market trends include companies focusing on the evolution of various animal-free pyrogen testing methods such as monocyte activation assay (MAT) to overcome constraints of rabbit pyrogen testing method and LAL test, and to produce a human treatment of animals. MAT provides a high level of prediction of pyrogenic activity and also stimulates fever reaction better than the RPT or BET/LAL, which is predicted to be shaping the pyrogen testing industry outlook. MAT pyrogen testing method is used to detect both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogens, but the LAL test is limited to detect only endotoxin pyrogen. For instance, Merck focused on two MAT systems for the detection of pyrogens namely PyroDetect, PyroMAT.

Overview Of The Pyrogen Testing Market

The pyrogen testing market consists of sales of pyrogen testing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide pyrogen testing to check the presence or absence of pyrogens in all aqueous parenterals. Pyrogen testing determines the presence of bacterial toxins in vaccines, biotechnological products, and drugs, which induces fever in humans. It also determines the presence of microbes and their metabolites in drugs during the manufacturing process.

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Test Type: LAL Test, In Vitro Test, Rabbit Test

By Product and Service: Assays, Kits, and Reagents, Instruments, Services

By Application: Pharmaceutical and Biologics, Medical Devices, Others

By Geography: The global pyrogen testing market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group, Ellab A/S, Nelson Laboratories Inc., Associates of Cape Cod Inc., GenScript, BioMerieux, Hyglos GmbH, Sanquin, Wako Chemicals Usa Inc and Pyrostar.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Pyrogen Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pyrogen testing market. The market report analyzes pyrogen testing global market size, pyrogen testing market growth drivers, pyrogen testing market segments, pyrogen testing global market major players, pyrogen testing global market growth across geographies, and pyrogen testing global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The pyrogen testing global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

