Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,847 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Speaks at Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner

August 23, 2022

Bridgeport, WV – Last night, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) addressed more than 350 business leaders at the annual Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner at Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.


“Harrison County is on the move, and I was proud to join in celebrating the region’s accomplishments at the annual Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner,” said Senator Manchin. “From the new Aero Tech Park, to the more than $1 billion in economic output from the North Central West Virginia Airport; and from continued growth at the FBI center, to the booming oil and gas industry, Harrison County is a shining example for the rest of the state. I’m proud to have helped secure more than $50 million in federal funding for the region in the past year from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and I look forward to continued business success as the Inflation Reduction Act helps residents and small businesses in Harrison County and across West Virginia.


Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Speaks at Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.