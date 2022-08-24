Manchin Speaks at Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner

August 23, 2022

Bridgeport, WV – Last night, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) addressed more than 350 business leaders at the annual Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner at Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.





“Harrison County is on the move, and I was proud to join in celebrating the region’s accomplishments at the annual Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner,” said Senator Manchin. “From the new Aero Tech Park, to the more than $1 billion in economic output from the North Central West Virginia Airport; and from continued growth at the FBI center, to the booming oil and gas industry, Harrison County is a shining example for the rest of the state. I’m proud to have helped secure more than $50 million in federal funding for the region in the past year from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and I look forward to continued business success as the Inflation Reduction Act helps residents and small businesses in Harrison County and across West Virginia.