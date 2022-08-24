Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $1.9 Million for HIV/AIDS Support Services

August 23, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,944,347 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to support HIV/AIDS care and treatment services in West Virginia.


“The drug epidemic that continues to ravage West Virginia has unfortunately also led to an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS in many communities across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased HHS is investing in West Virginia’s efforts to expand access to treatment and care in the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to combat the drug epidemic and ensure all West Virginians with HIV are able to access the healthcare services they need.”


“We have seen HIV numbers increase in our state, underlying the need for continued support and funding like this through the Ryan White Program. It’s encouraging to see this funding heading to West Virginia to improve the quality and availability of HIV/AIDS treatment for our communities that need it most. I will continue to advocate for the resources needed to provide efficient and effective services,” Senator Capito said.

