What Will Tankless Water Heater Market Look Like In The Future?

Tankless Water Heater Market Report by Type (Condensing, Non-Condensing), Energy Source (Electric, Gas), Energy Factor, End User (Residential, Commercial)

Tankless Water Heater Market Top Companies:

The market analysis covers in-depth information of the major tankless water heater industry participants. The key players that operate in the market are profiled in the report, which include A.O. Smith, Bradford White Corporation, EcoSmart Energy Products, Inc., General Electric, Noritz Corporation, Navien, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron, Inc., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and V-Guard Industries, Ltd. Other players that operate in the value chain of the global tankless water heater market include Takagi, Rheem Manufacturing, Co., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Atmor, Hubbel Electric Water Heater Company, Rinnai Corporation, and others.

AMR published a report, the global tankless water heater market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Locating of Tankless Water Heater Market:

In 2021, the condensing segment accounted for about 62.7% of the share in the global tankless water heater market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2021, the electric segment accounted for 56.7% tankless water heater market share in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 7.3% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global tankless water heater market.

Commercial is the fastest-growing application segment in the global tankless water heater market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022–2031.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2021, Europe dominated the global tankless water heater market with more than 31.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Europe garnered a dominant share in 2021, and is anticipated to maintain this dominance in the tankless water heater market outlook during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region.

Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted various industries and countries across the globe. Decrease has been witnessed in the growth rate of the industries such as construction & building, transportation, oil & gas, automotive, and energy sectors owing to the lockdown imposed, globally.

This has further declined the need for tankless water heaters, which, in turn, has hampered the growth of the tankless water heater market in 2020. In the Europe region, economies such as Germany, France, Spain and, Italy follow stringent measures such as attaining social distance and limiting movements to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Furthermore, building & construction activities across the globe were on hold during the pandemic period owing to strict measures of social distancing, lack of labor, and raw material supply disruptions.

Tankless water heater is a heating equipment that heats water by using electricity or gas as its energy sources. It is different from traditional or tanked water heaters as it does not store water and heats water as water passes through the heating units in a short time. There is a water flow sensor in tankless water heaters that starts automatically when it senses the water flow.

These water heaters have proved to be very useful in commercial as well as residential sectors, which, in turn, gives traction to the tankless water heater market growth globally. There are numerous advantages associated with tankless water heaters such as compactness, energy & cost saving, and efficiency. Hence, to improve global sales, manufacturers of tankless water heaters have developed new and innovative tankless water heaters, which are cost-effective in design.

