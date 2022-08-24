Global Petcare IoT Platforms Market worth $ 24.72 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Petcare IoT Platforms Market info Global Petcare IoT Platforms Market segment

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Petcare IoT Platforms Market- by Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, And Other Pet Types), Products (pet wearables [safety & security (GPS collars), Identification (smart tags), tracking (smart collars), behavior monitoring (bark collars), facilitation (temperature scanners, veterinarian appointments), medical diagnostics and treatment devices], connected pet products [Pet feeders & bowls, pet crates & beds, pet doors, pet fence, pet toys, self-cleaning litter boxes], pet care platforms/pet apps [reminder applications, entertainment app, dog training app, telemedicine app, other apps]), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Petcare IoT Platforms market is valued at US$ 5.64 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 24.72 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.90% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

For pet owners and enthusiasts, IoT for pets is an important invention. Pet IoT solutions allow owners to keep an eye on, monitor, gather health data, track, feed, and play games with their animals even when they are not present. As a result, pet owners are curious about IoT gadgets. Currently, a variety of Internet of Things gadgets and software are available for pets and their owners to help track activities, feed, follow, collect health data, protect, and monitor pets, even when owners are not with them. Examples include GPS collars, smart collars, and telemedicine apps.

The demand for pet monitoring devices, the need to maintain pet health, the rise in pet ownership, the adoption of digital technologies, the preference of pet owners for IoT services, the increase in spending on pet healthcare and well-being, and the rise in government funding for the development of digital technologies for animal healthcare are all factors that are fueling the growth of the global petcare IoT platforms market. The Covid-19 pandemic limits are expected to increase pet owners' preference for virtual care services, which is likely to lead to strong growth opportunities for the Petcare IoT Platforms Market over the forecasted timeframe. However, in the near future, low awareness of IoT services for animals and expensive service costs may restrict the market growth.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Petcare IoT Platforms market over the forecast years due to the rising costs of veterinary care and the quick uptake of IoT applications for pets. In addition, the Asia Pacific Petcare IoT Platforms market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising digital product innovations, increasing pet owners' awareness of pet health, and expanding government backing for improving animal welfare.

Major market players operating in the Petcare IoT Platforms market include EIDAP Inc. (Canada), Datamars, Inc. (Switzerland), FitBark (US), Findster (US), Link AKC (US), Loc8tor (UK), Gibi Technologies (US), Marco Polo (US), Microchip4Solutions Inc. (Canada), GoPro (Fetch) (US), i4C Innovations (India), INUPATHY, Inc. (Japan), Kyon (Greece), AVID Identification Systems (US), Milkline (Italy), Pitpatpet Ltd. (UK), Scollar, Inc. (US), TekVet Technologies Co. (US), Tractive (Austria), Nuzzle (US), PetCare (US), PetDesk (US), V2P2 LLC (US), VetCheck (Australia), Virtual Recall (UK), VitusVet (US), Dogstar Life (US), Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co.) (US), Dogtra (US), Whistle Labs (US), PawPrint (UK), Pethealth Inc. (Canada), PetPace (US), PetSafe (US), Sure Petcare (SureFlap Ltd) (UK), Trovan, Ltd. (Isle of Man), Whistle (Tagg) (US), EYENIMAL (US), Felcana (UK), FitBark (US), WUF (US), Garmin International, Inc. (US), 11 PETS LTD. (Spain), DogLog (US), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, The Link Smart Pet Wearable by Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC partnered with Petriage, a pet health technology firm. As part of this partnership, Petriage will combine Link Smart Pet Wearable, a new smart pet wearable device from Smart Tracking Technologies, with real-time pet health data from its AI-driven symptom analysis platform.

• In September 2021, Two 2021 pet independent innovation awards were given to PetSafe (US), a leader in pet product solutions, for two PetSafe products. The first is the ScoopFree Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box. 2. A laser cat toy that dances.

Market Segments

Global Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Pet Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Dog

• Cat

• Fish

• Other Pet Types

Global Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pet Wearables

o Safety & Security (GPS collars)

o Identification (Smart Tags)

o Tracking (Smart Collars)

o Behaviour Monitoring (Bark Collars)

o Facilitation (Temperature Scanners, Veterinarian Appointments)

o Medical Diagnostics and Treatment Devices

• Connected Pet Products

o Pet Feeders & Bowls

o Pet Crates & Beds

o Pet Doors

o Pet Fence

o Pet Toys

o Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes

• Pet Care Platforms/Pet Apps

o Reminder Applications

o Entertainment App

o Dog Training App

o Telemedicine App

o Other Apps

Global Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Petcare IoT Platforms Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

