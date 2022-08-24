Telemedicine Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2022”, the telemedicine services market is expected grow from $79.92 billion in 2021 to $103.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The telemedicine services market is expected to reach $237.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.2%. Rising cases of COVID-19 infections across the globe is expected to boost the demand for the telemedicine services market.

Key Trends In The Telemedicine Services Market

Telemedicine is increasingly being accepted and insurance companies and government-regulated health care programs are increasingly covering telemedicine services in their plans. The governments are probing companies to make changes to the policies to cover the services under their schemes.

Overview Of The Telemedicine Services Market

The telemedicine services market consists of sale of telemedicine services and related products. Telemedicine services are health care services provided via video chat, phone calls, and text messages. Patients can use telemedicine for physical examination as well as to ask questions regarding health concerns.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology Outlook: Store and Foreward, Real Time

• By Application: Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatalogy, Telecardiology

• By Type: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premises

• By Geography: The global telemedicine services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western

Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AMD Global Telemedicine Inc, Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Cerner Corporation, BioTelemetry Inc and Teladoc.

