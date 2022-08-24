Peter Lentini Presents 13th Annual Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles Headlined by Yemi Alade and Wande Coal

www.ankarafestival.org Peter Lentini, Founder of the Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Performers on Closing Night Headlined by Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade Ankara Fashion & Music Festival hosted by Nigerian actor and comedian Seyi Brown Opening night will feature a headline performance by Wande Coal at Catch One

The largest African cultural festival in the U.S. returns on September 2 – 4 on Labor Day Weekend, showcasing African fashion designs and music artists.

...Africa's influence on American culture is undeniable. This festival will continue to highlight the uniqueness of African music, fashion, and entertainment with some of the best artists from Africa” — Peter Lentini, Founder of AFLA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa's hottest talents will converge in Los Angeles on Labor Day Weekend to crank up the heat with style and performances from chart-topping artists at the 13th Annual Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA). The three-day event, hosted by Nigerian actor and comedian Seyi Brown, will feature art, African fashion designers, performances, and music artists that are some of Africa's finest cultural representations.

The Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles is the largest African cultural event in the U.S. This year's event will have an array of musicians, artists, actors, dignitaries, fashion designers, and entertainers with African roots, including: Yemi Alade (Afrobeats Singer, Songwriter, and Actress), Wande Coal (Afrobeats Singer and Songwriter), Titi Lokei (Afrobeats Music Artist), Nola Ade (Nigerian American Music Artist), Nadia Mukami (Kenyan Music Artist), Ada King (Afropop Artist), Super Model Nyakim Gatwech (“The Queen of Dark” AFLA Red Carpet Host), Njeri Karago (Kenyan Consulate), Mame Mbaye (Senegal Consulate), Robert Sichinga Jnr. (Zambian Consulate), Salie Rayhana (South African Consulate), and Grant Arthur Gochin (Honorary Consul of Togo).

The AFLA was founded by renowned Afrobeats DJ Peter Lentini who was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. Lentini is a self-made American success story, who for the last 15 years has been delivering an eclectic mix of entertainment with event production and concerts around the world featuring African artists. Lentini created the Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles to build a social landscape for African cultural pride in the U.S. and foster entrepreneurship by providing greater visibility of African artists from multiple industries.

"This is a very exciting time to coalesce around African culture and artists. The spread of Afrobeats, which is now a part of mainstream music, is just one example of how Africa's influence on American culture is undeniable. This festival will continue to highlight the uniqueness of African music, fashion, and entertainment with some of the best artists from Africa," said Lentini.

The three-day festival kicks off Sept. 2 and ends Sept. 4. Opening night will feature a headline performance from Wande Coal at Catch One. The second day will be an African Marketplace Pop-Up, of vendors and Afrobeats Day Party beginning at 2 p.m. at The Fountain LA. Closing night will be at Exchange LA, which includes a Red Carpet event at 3 p.m. and features a runway fashion show with live African music beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a live performance by Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade at 8 p.m.

Celebrities confirmed to attend and walk the red carpet: Folake Olowofoyeku (CBS series "Bob Hearts Abishola"), Bayo Akinfemi (CBS series "Bob Hearts Abishola"), Sammi Rotibi (Actor "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Yinka Rythmz (Music Artist) Fanatic aka Billie Lennox (Grammy Award Winning Multi-Platinum Record Producer), Isaac C Singleton Jr (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Jimmy Jean-Louis (“Claws” TV Series and S.W.A.T") and many more.

