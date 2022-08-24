Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Estimated To Grow At 30% Rate

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022”, the AI in drug discovery market is expected to grow from $791.83 million in 2021 to $1042.30 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The AI in drug discovery market is expected to reach $2994.52 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.2%. The rise in demand for a reduction in the overall time taken for the drug discovery process is a key driver propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3411&type=smp

Key Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market

Major companies operating in the AI drug delivery market are adopting strategic collaborations to research and discover drugs using AI and are gaining significant popularity in the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market.

Overview Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market consists of sales of AI for drug discovery and related services. Artificial Intelligence (AI) for drug discovery is a technology that uses a simulation of human intelligence process by machines to tackle complex problems in the drug discovery process. It helps to find new molecules to identify drug targets and develop personalized medicines in the pharmaceutical industry.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning

• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules

• By Disease Type: Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Others

• By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others

• By Geography: The global AI in drug discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Atomwise Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Benevolent AI, Exscientia, Cyclica and BIOAGE.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of AI in drug discovery market.



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

