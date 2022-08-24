Slickline Services Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2029

Slickline Services Market

Significant increase in oil & gas exploration activities around the globe drive the growth of the global slickline services market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid growth in industrialization around the world, there is an ever increasing demand for crude oil in the market drive the growth of the global slickline services market.. As a result, there is a significant increase in oil & gas exploration activities around the globe. This increase in number of exploration activities has played a major role in the surge in demand for slickline services in the market. The onshore drilling activities are gaining popularity because of low operating costs. To ensure optimum productivity from these wells, several maintenance and other tasks such as removal of wastes and change of downhole plugs need to be carried out. All these activities require slickline services to be performed efficiently for better production rate. Today, several major companies are investing heavily on drilling new wells to meet huge demands for fuel in the market. For instance, ONGC announced their investments for drilling about 200 wells in the state of Assam in India in 2019. Such developments are expected to boost the growth of the slickline services market in the near future. However, the fluctuating prices of crude oil limit the market growth.

In terms of market share, the North American region accounts for the major fraction of the global slickline services market due to the rapid increase in the oil & gas exploration activities in the developed nations such as the U.S. The market in the Middle East and Africa regions is also expected to grow at a significant pace because of the presence of high number of oil & gas industries in the region.

Slickline services are referred to various operations including maintenance, Downhaul waste removal, dominating flow are setting up hydraulic Packers using ceiling plugs inside the well. Slickline is a strand of wire or cable, which is dropped into a well to retrieve out deliver something into the well. These services also provide different measurements and a variety of intervention services that are important during the production period of a well. It also measures the depth on the platform and the borehole.

Top Key Market Players

AOS Orwell Ltd

Archer Ltd

Baker Hughes Co

Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd

Halliburton Co

Pioneer Energy Services Corp

Schlumberger Ltd

Superior Energy Services Inc

Weatherford International Plc

Wellservices BV.

HLS Asia Limited

Wellmax

National Energy Services Reunited Corp

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global slickline services market.

Because of the nationwide lockdowns and restrictions on national and international transport imposed by the governments, most of the business activities have come to a halt. This has resulted in a drastic fall in the demand for oil & gas around the world and as a result the applications for slickline services decreased significantly.

