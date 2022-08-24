Robert L. Porter, Jr.'s newly released "Life, Love and God Viewed Through the Porthole" is an enjoyable collection of poetry inspired by life, faith, and love

"Life, Love and God Viewed Through the Porthole" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert L. Porter, Jr. is a thought-provoking arrangement of poems that explore a variety of poignant themes.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life, Love and God Viewed Through the Porthole": a captivating selection of deeply personal poetry. "Life, Love and God Viewed Through the Porthole" is the creation of published author Robert L. Porter, Jr., a retired businessman who was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, graduated from Georgia Tech, served over five years in the USAF, and spent many years in the computer industry.

Porter shares, "Porthole was an early life nickname that has stuck with me for over seventy-five years. I had joined the US Navy Reserve and became an avid competitive sailor. My poetry reflects my views and visions on life and love and God. So I have used Porthole to identify those poetic literary efforts."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert L. Porter, Jr.'s new book will take readers on a guided journey thought the author's key life experiences.

Porter's carefully structured poems will encourage reflection and draw at the heartstrings as readers are offered a personal window into the moments that have shaped his life's journey.

