Angelo M. Johnson Sr.'s newly released "Beyond What You Can See" is an engaging discussion of faith that challenges and encourages

"Beyond What You Can See" from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelo M. Johnson Sr. is a thoughtful look into the worldly challenges that can deviate one from God's plan and how to maintain a focus on life from a godly perspective.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond What You Can See": a potent reminder of keeping faith and maintaining one's focus. "Beyond What You Can See" is the creation of published author Angelo M. Johnson Sr., a loving husband and dedicated father who has served with the United States Army for nearly twenty-five years, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Johnson Sr. holds an associate degree in liberal arts from Saint Leo University, St. Augustine, Florida; a bachelor's degree in professional studies from Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee; and a master's degree in management from Excelsior College, Albany, New York.

Johnson Sr. shares, "One thing sure about life is that at some point, we are all in a storm, getting ready to go through a storm, coming out of a storm, and possibly reentering a storm again. Truth is, life is life, and no matter what life brings each of us, how we choose to navigate through life is dependent upon the lenses we wear.

"Most time, many people are focused on trying to wear the lenses of others and fail to understand that each of our situations are different and God never intended for us to compare our lives and situations to others and what they're going through or have been through.

"This book is designed to walk you through some of the challenges not only with many of the great leaders through the Bible but also with transparency of my life and how that through it all, God was intentionally aligning everything in my life according to his will. Each chapter is to grow the reader's mindset to develop a sense of purpose, desire, and will to not look at things through the narrow lenses of carnality but to view all things in life from a godly perspective.

"In order to view your life from a godly perspective, we must first change our lenses!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelo M. Johnson Sr.'s new book will motivate readers to take time for reflection and strive for spiritual growth.

Johnson Sr. shares in hopes of imparting inspiration to those who are unclear of the path forward to trust in God's plan and seek Him in each day.

