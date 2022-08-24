Author Jessica Fritz's new book "Ghost of the Castle" is the stirring tale of a young princess who sets off to begin a new life following the passing of her mother

Recent release "Ghost of the Castle" from Page Publishing author Jessica Fritz follows Athena, a princess whose life has changed for the worse since the passing of her mother. With her father now set to marry a horrible woman, Athena sets off to find herself and grow closer to her mother's memory by becoming a knight like she once was.

ANDREAS, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jessica Fritz has completed her new book "Ghost of the Castle": a profound and uplifting tale of overcoming the adversities in one's life and the ways in which departed loved ones never fully leave oneself.

Published by Page Publishing, Jessica Fritz's moving tale begins with Athena's wicked soon-to-be stepmother warning Athena that her father has ordered her to be executed following her mother's funeral. Unaware that this is a lie, Athena leaves behind her former royal life forever to begin anew and leave behind the shadows of her past. Along the way, she decides to become a knight like her mother.

Athena finds her new life difficult and is burdened by the mourning of her mother and former life. Despite this, she tries her best to achieve her goals to grow closer to her mother's memory and create a connection with her. Beautifully crafted and character-driven, Fritz's tale will captivate readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Ghost of the Castle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

