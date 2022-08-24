Author JoLyn Taylor's new book "Ride of Vengeance" is the harrowing tale of a man on a mission for revenge after his family plantation is destroyed.

Recent release "Ride of Vengeance" from Page Publishing author JoLyn Taylor is a gritty and historically rich story about an honorable man returning home from war only to discover everything he loves devastated by raiders who are abetted by a craven mayor who only cares about his own selfish ends—trauma that sets him on a lifelong mission for justice.

BANNING, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jo Ann and Lyndon Taylor, writing under the pen name JoLyn Taylor, have completed their new book "Ride of Vengeance": a gripping story that plunges readers into a historical setting in the direst of circumstances. The Taylors have traveled extensively throughout the United States and visited numerous western history sites, including retracing the Oregon Trail, visiting the old west and the historical south, gravesites, battlefields, and military forts, where they draw inspiration for their writing. JoAnn is an avid and awarded watercolorist who was raised on a ranch, giving her an understanding of the disciplines of rural living. Lyndon is a western history buff, an experienced researcher and writer, and an amateur photographer. Their collective writing includes two novels, a screenplay, newspaper articles, scientific papers, editorials, and professional journals.

When the honorable Leland Harris returns home from the Southern conflict, he expects to do his part to pitch in on the family plantation. What he finds instead is his beautiful intended, Sara, ravaged; his home and fields burned and destroyed by black-hearted marauders; his sisters and mother brutalized; and his town and neighbors' lives destroyed—all by the hands of a cowardly mayor, only to protect his holdings and benefited from stolen fortunes.

Published by Page Publishing, this gripping tale invites readers to consider whether they would do nothing or join the honorable Leland Harris on his "Ride of Vengeance"? A ride that brings justice to the Harris family, to the township, and to the woman he loves.

Readers who wish to experience this potent story of heartbreak and revenge can purchase "Ride of Vengeance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

