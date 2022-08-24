Larry Cooney's newly released "Gallant Fool: Tragic Effects of Leading with Wounds and a Surprising Solution" is an encouraging message of God's healing promise

"Gallant Fool: Tragic Effects of Leading with Wounds and a Surprising Solution" from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Cooney is a thoughtful collection of essays that explore the damages emotional wounds can bring to one's effectiveness in the ministry.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gallant Fool: Tragic Effects of Leading with Wounds and a Surprising Solution": a powerful message of God's grace. "Gallant Fool: Tragic Effects of Leading with Wounds and a Surprising Solution" is the creation of published author Larry Cooney, a dedicated husband and father who, after planting (starting) a church with the Assemblies of God, served as a director in three Gospel mission agencies—Bread of Life Mission in Seattle, cofounder of Kitsap Rescue Mission in Bremerton, Washington, and Central Coast Rescue Mission in Santa Maria, California. He has started Leading in Joy with its curriculum, Skiltegrity, to leverage his three decades of experience in Christian ministry to help young leaders thrive in vocational ministry.

Cooney shares, ""My solution was to keep marching forward, a gallant fool. I was most angry at this fool's seemingly unstoppable march."

"Gallant Fool examines the painful subject of carrying emotional wounds into Christian leadership. It follows the author's life in ministry and toxic relationship with shame and anxiety through starting a church, peaching and leading a congregation, managing staff members at Gospel missions, and working with authority figures like board members, a CEO, and other pastors.

"Ministry requires faith; shame and anxiety corrode it. Living in a paradox this way is a burden. The author's burdens followed him into his faith in Christ and stayed with him through his career and marriage. He now realizes that for years, he believed and preached a Christian message that often worked against bringing peace and resolution.

"The book contains sixteen short essays and ten chapters to describe carrying this burden and an eventual resolution, which the author describes as Christ's deliverance through a process of awareness, acknowledgment, and acceptance.

"Cooney makes the point that Jesus offers relief to anyone carrying burdens, and he delivers his children regardless of the nature, duration, and magnitude of the burden; that's because God delivers us by grace through faith, a message that is familiar and at the same time elusive for its simplicity and refusal to credit anyone for a successful deliverance, except God. Gallant Fool offers hope by putting the spotlight on where it belongs: God and his grace."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Cooney's new book will bring readers a thought-provoking and comforting message.

Cooney draws from personal experience to bring readers a helpful opportunity to grow, recover, and heal.

