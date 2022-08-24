Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,807 in the last 365 days.

Author Lorraine Clopton's new book "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma" is about a mischievous little boy who tries to think of anything he can to get out of taking a nap

Recent release "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma" from Page Publishing author Lorraine Clopton is a charming children's story about a little boy who is desperate to find a way out of having to take a nap, but his grandma has other plans in mind.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lorraine Clopton, whose grandchildren have been her inspiration since the day they were born, has completed her new book "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma": a delightful children's story about a young boy who is willing to try anything to get out of taking his nap.

If he can convince Grandma that he doesn't need a nap, then he and Grandma can keep playing. Grandma, however, has other plans in mind, and she is a patient woman. The more that Grandson tries to stay awake, the sleepier he gets.

Told through engaging rhymes alongside vivid illustrations, this children's story captures the attention of young readers and listeners.

Published by Page Publishing, Lorraine Clopton's heartwarming tale allows young readers and listeners to follow along to discover whether Grandson will be able to stay awake. Will he convince Grandma that he doesn't need a nap after all?

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

Author Lorraine Clopton's new book "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma" is about a mischievous little boy who tries to think of anything he can to get out of taking a nap

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.