Author Lorraine Clopton's new book "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma" is about a mischievous little boy who tries to think of anything he can to get out of taking a nap

Recent release "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma" from Page Publishing author Lorraine Clopton is a charming children's story about a little boy who is desperate to find a way out of having to take a nap, but his grandma has other plans in mind.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lorraine Clopton, whose grandchildren have been her inspiration since the day they were born, has completed her new book "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma": a delightful children's story about a young boy who is willing to try anything to get out of taking his nap.

If he can convince Grandma that he doesn't need a nap, then he and Grandma can keep playing. Grandma, however, has other plans in mind, and she is a patient woman. The more that Grandson tries to stay awake, the sleepier he gets.

Told through engaging rhymes alongside vivid illustrations, this children's story captures the attention of young readers and listeners.

Published by Page Publishing, Lorraine Clopton's heartwarming tale allows young readers and listeners to follow along to discover whether Grandson will be able to stay awake. Will he convince Grandma that he doesn't need a nap after all?

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "I'm Not Sleepy, Grandma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

