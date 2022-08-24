Concelor's newly released "A Glimpse of Heaven" is a thought-provoking discussion of encounters with God via dreams, visions, and prayer

"A Glimpse of Heaven" from Christian Faith Publishing author Concelor is an inspiring discussion of the author's personal experiences with receiving inspirational messages and profound clarity during moments of unexpected connection with God.

Concelor shares, "A Glimpse of Heaven is an inspirational book that highlights some of the revelations of God through dreams and visions and the study of God's Word. This book also seeks to help those who are attempting to understand the human prospect with the mysteries of God. What's more, it aims to give one an idea of the process one has to endure for their relationship with God. It also recognizes some of those who are in the public arena that work every day with the intention of introducing the world to Jesus Christ in spite of the scrutiny and the price they pay while explaining how Christ provides an alternative for the life of depression, abuse, neglect, chaos, despair, and hopelessness by helping people gain a life of peace, joy, happiness, and purpose. It also aims to teach someone how important they are to the creator of the universe."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Concelor's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their spiritual journey.

Concelor shares in hopes of bringing comfort and encouragement to those in need of reassurance in their role within God's plan.

