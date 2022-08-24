Jamie A. Thomas's newly released "What God Wants You to Know in 2022" is a fascinating collection of spiritual journeys that will encourage the soul

"What God Wants You to Know in 2022" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie A. Thomas is a thought-provoking look into twenty-four individual journeys of faith that will explore the author's personal story and key biblical characters.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What God Wants You to Know in 2022": a potent reminder of the power of God. "What God Wants You to Know in 2022" is the creation of published author Jamie A. Thomas, a native of the coal mining hills of West Virginia who kept his commitment to the USAF Reserves as he returned to the mountains. It was under those mountains that a miracle took place on August 12, 1996 when the mountain suddenly collapsed on him while underground. He survived to a loving and grateful family and always gave God the glory for his rescue.

Thomas shares, "In this world of chaos and uncertainty, what does God want you to know in 2022? The 24 journeys of this amazing book will answer this question as the author has answered his call from God to compile this work. His life of 60 years has taken him through many mountains and valleys. However, it was a huge mountain that nearly took his life on August 12,1996, in an underground coal mine near Buckhannon, West Virginia. But not even the huge mountain collapse on that fateful day could prevent Mr. Thomas from fulfilling his calling.

"While under all of the fallen layers of rock, his co-workers worked frantically to uncover him. They had little hope of him surviving the major roof collapse. Yet there was a miracle in the mountains that day in the coal fields of West Virginia. A miracle that many coal miners and government inspectors have remembered for years. Mr. Thomas survived this tragedy 26 years ago and has now completed this book.

"As you delve deeply into the contents of this book, the Holy Spirit will provide the comfort many are seeking in this world of fear and uncertainty. While it is now some 26 years later, it becomes perfectly clear that this book was to be written on God's timeline - and that time is now.

"So go to your quiet place and discover what God wants you to know in 2022!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie A. Thomas's new book will draw readers in and encourage a deeper understanding of scripture.

Thomas's determined faith is apparent within the pages of this informative and comforting message of God's commitment to all.

